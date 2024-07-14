Complete list of MLB Draft prospects who are related to former All-Stars
The 2024 MLB Draft is on Sunday night, and while this year's draft has a lot of uncertainty with who will be selected No. 1 overall, one thing is for certain -- the bloodline's are strong. Not only are there a ton of prospects that have fathers or uncles that played, but as pointed out first by the USA-TODAY's Bob Nightengale, there are will be some players taken who's fathers were MLB All-Stars.
Beginning Sunday, tons of youngster's lives will change forever, and some will carry on a family legacy as a professional baseball player. Some of the prospects are finishing up their college careers, while most of them are finishing up their high school years. As usual, the high school prospects will have a choice once drafted if they'd like to begin their pro career early, or if they want to play for the college they're currently committed to.
MLB Draft prospects whose fathers were All-Stars
Each prospect has had their own unique journey, but they all have one thing in common -- their fathers were MLB All-Stars. Some were not only All-Stars, but at some point Most Valuable Player candidates as well. After gathering information from Baseball Reference and Perfect Game, here is a list of some MLB Draft prospects whose fathers were MLB All-Stars.
Prospect
Father (Years as an All-Star)
Adrian Beltre Jr. (SS, RHP), HS (Committed to Washington)
Adrian Beltre (2010, 2012, 2014)
Max McGwire (1B), Oklahoma
Mark McGwire (1987-1992, 1995-2000)
Lucas Ramirez (OF, 1B), HS (Committed to Tennessee)
Manny Ramirez (1995, 1998-2008)
Noah Sheffield (SS, 2B), (Committed to Florida State)
Gary Sheffield (1992, 1993, 1996, 1998-2000, 2003-2005)
Braden Halladay (RHP), High Point University
Roy Halladay (2002-2003, 2005-2006, 2008-2011)
Dawson Brown (RHP, UTIL), HS (Committed to Georgia Tech)
Kevin Brown (1992, 1996-1998, 2000, 2003)
Jaydn Fielder (2B, 3B, SS), HS (Committed to North Florida)
Prince Fielder (2007, 2009, 2011-2013, 2015)
Rafael Furcal Jr. (3B), HS (Uncommitted)
Rafael Furcal (2003, 2010, 2012)
It will be interesting to see how many of these young men that are coming out of high school decide to forgo and begin their pro career. Since he is currently uncommitted, it appears Furcal Jr. is ready to take the next step. In addition to these names, there were some other prospects whose fathers also were great MLB players or even World Series champions.
Kolt Myers is the son of former pitcher Brett Myers, who won a World Series with the Philadelphia Phillies in 2008. His son Kolt is a shortstop/third baseman coming out of high school and is committed to the University of Florida. Also, Brady Counsell, the son of current Chicago Cubs manager Craig Counsell, is a prospect in this year's draft as well. He just wrapped up his junior year at the University of Minnesota.
With so many familiar names hitting the draft pool, it shows that many more kids are enjoying the game again. Some of these kids grew up watching their fathers winning World Series championships, playing in All-Star games, and now they get the opportunity to do the same -- it's truly a beautiful thing.
We may not get LeBron James teaming up with his son Bronny, or a rehash of the Griffey's, but the way the game is trending that couldn't be too far fetched to happen again sometime within the next decade.