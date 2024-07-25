Complete list of San Diego Padres pitchers to throw a no-hitter
The San Diego Padres traded Juan Soto this offseason but used a main piece of that deal, Drew Thorpe, to then turn around and acquire Dylan Cease to fortify their rotation. This was seen as a big move at the time, and has only looked better as the season has progressed.
Cease has been the constant in what has turned out to be a wildly inconsistent and injury-prone Padres rotation. He entered Thursday's game against the Washington Nationals with a 3.76 ERA in 22 starts and 122 innings of work, and his numbers only got better after he threw a gem in D.C.
Not only did Cease pitch well, but he actually held San Diego off the board entirely when it came to hits. He threw the second no-hitter of the 2024 campaign, walking just three batters and striking out nine in the process. He threw 114 pitches, 71 of which were strikes. It ended on a flyout from C.J. Abrams, a player used by the Padres to send Soto to San Diego in the first place. Love how things go full-circle like that sometimes.
The 28-year-old threw what ended up being just the second no-hitter in Padres history. Friars fans certainly remember the first.
Complete list of San Diego Padres pitchers to throw a no-hitter
Pitcher
Opponent
Date
Joe Musgrove
Texas Rangers
April 9, 2021
Dylan Cease
Washington Nationals
July 25, 2024
There are some similarities here. Both Cease and Joe Musgrove won their games by a 3-0 final score. Both threw over 110 pitches. Most importantly, these pitchers, the only ones to throw a no-hitter in a Padres uniform, are teammates currently.
Musgrove's no-hitter came in his second start of the 2021 campaign, as he shut down the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field. He struck out 10 and didn't walk a batter, losing his no-hit bid on a hit-by-pitch.
Cease wasn't quite as dominant as Musgrove was that night, but he was awfully close. He showed yet again just how dominant of a pitcher he is when he's able to locate his stuff.
If the Padres want to make any noise in October, they're going to need both pitchers who have thrown no-hitters in their history to be their dominant selves. We know they're capable, it's all about executing against the best.
The list is small of people to throw no-hitters in a Padres uniform, but they have pitchers who are capable to join the list on their roster right now. Yu Darvish has come one out shy in the past. Michael King took a no-hit bid into the seventh inning his last time out. Even Matt Waldron might have what it takes against a team that can't hit a knuckleball.
For now, let's just appreciate the work Cease did. The trade the Padres made to acquire him already looked good, and only looks better after a start like this.