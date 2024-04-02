Conflicting stories paint different picture of Deshaun Watson in Cleveland
The Cleveland Browns believed Deshaun Watson could lead their franchise back to glory, but they may be losing faith in the controversial quarterback.
By Kinnu Singh
Deshaun Watson's time with the Cleveland Browns hasn't gone as they hoped.
The Houston Texans selected the Clemson quarterback with the No. 12 overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft. He showed franchise-altering potential immediately and was on track to earn NFL Rookie of the Year honors before tearing his ACL ligament in Week 8. He made the Pro Bowl in the three following seasons and led Houston to their first overtime playoff victory in franchise history. Then, sexual misconduct allegations derailed his career.
In 2022, Cleveland traded three first-round picks to acquire Watson, and then signed him to an unprecedented fully guaranteed five-year, $230 million contract.
As expected, Watson missed the first 11 games of the 2022 season due to his suspension, but he had the worst six-game stretch of his career after making his debut in Week 13. Watson completed just 58 percent of his passes for 1,101 yards, seven touchdowns and five interceptions. He added 175 rushing yards and one rushing touchdown. At the time, public perception was that Watson was rusty since he hadn't played in a meaningful football game since the 2020 season.
Things got worse in 2023, as inconsistent performances piled up alongside injury-related absences. In Week 10, he led a comeback victory against the Baltimore Ravens that flashed glimpses of the brilliant quarterback he used to be. That positive momentum was halted after he suffered a glenoid fracture in his throwing shoulder that ended his season prematurely.
Are the Cleveland Browns losing faith in Deshaun Watson?
Watson has been going through the rehab process after surgery, but he recently provided an optimistic update on his "QB Unplugged" podcast.
"The situation is good," Watson said. "We're in a great spot, right where we need to be. We have plenty of time to ramp up the throwing sessions and things like that, but everything is going pretty smooth. As long as I'm feeling well and the doctors and (physical therapists) and everyone are on the same page, we're in a good spot."
Browns management shared a similar sentiment in February. Browns general manager Andrew Berry said Watson would begin resume throwing in March after months of rehab, adding that the Browns are excited for to see their franchise quarterback get back on the field.
Five different quarterbacks started at least one game for the Browns during the 2023 regular season. The team managed to make a playoff run with some magic from quarterback Joe Flacco, but Cleveland can't rely on that recipe again in 2024. The team's statements suggest they have faith in Watson, but a closer look at their offseason actions may suggest otherwise.
The Browns signed quarterbacks Jameis Winston and Tyler Huntley in free agency. Wanting to have backup options is understandable considering Watson's injury history, but both Winston and Huntley are high-level backups with starting experience.
"They keep saying Watson will be fine, but the emphasis on experienced backup quarterbacks this year would lead anyone to believe that nothing is guaranteed," Tony Grossi of The Land on Demand and ESPN 850 wrote.
The 2024 season will be a pivotal one for Watson's future. Entering the third year of his deal, Watson has posted a 8-4 record in just 12 starts with the Browns. He's completed 58.8 percent of his passes for 2,217 yards, 14 touchdowns and 9 interceptions.
Another poor campaign could mark the end of Watson's time in Cleveland. If Watson doesn't improve in 2024, the Browns could soon join the conversation for the worst trade and contract extension in NFL history. The Denver Broncos joined that debate after officially ending their partnership with quarterback Russell Wilson earlier this offseason.