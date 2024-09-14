Conner Weigman's Week 3 status for Texas A&M is officially up in the air vs. Florida
By John Buhler
After getting back in the win column last week vs. McNeese State, it is totally up in the air if Texas A&M quarterback Conner Weigman will even play for the Aggies in Week 3. According to ESPN's Pete Thamel, Weigman is a game-time decision vs. the Florida Gators in The Swamp. Weigman is dealing with an undisclosed upper-body injury, one that will be checked out before the Aggies suit up vs. UF.
If Weigman is unable to go, then it will be redshirt freshman Marcel Reed leading the Aggies out of the tunnel vs. Florida. This is the latest of a slew of injuries that have slowed the former five-star recruit down in College Station. In his first two starts of the season, Weigman has struggled with his accuracy, getting outplayed by Riley Leonard and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at home in Week 1.
This has to be frustrating for new head coach Mike Elko. He left Duke to come back to Texas A&M to replace his former boss, Jimbo Fisher. To lose at home in his debut as the Texas A&M head coach vs. his former Blue Devils quarterback when he didn't play particularly great is a big concern. Texas A&M has a fairly navigable schedule, but if Weigman cannot be relied upon then it lowers their ceiling.
The loser of this game between Florida and Texas A&M is going to be in a really bad spot already.
Texas A&M QB Conner Weigman's Week 3 status is up in the air vs. Florida
To be clear, this may be some level of gamesmanship being implemented by Elko's program. Florida is not going to commit to a starting quarterback with both Graham Mertz and DJ Lagway expected to play. Not confirming that Weigman is going to start just yet may have a struggling Florida team having to divvy up resources to scout both Weigman and Reed ahead of this must-win game for the Gators.
Overall, Texas A&M is only going to be able to take advantage of its favorable schedule if the offense can be relied upon. We know that Elko was hired to not only bring back bite to the defense but to restore some level of respect to a program that became shamelessly decadent under his predecessor for absolutely no reason. So much has to fall on Weigman's plate, for better or worse...
Ultimately, Texas A&M needs to cultivate a new identity fast under Elko, one that is completely devoid of what unraveled them under Fisher's watch. Getting top-tier high school players into College Station was never an issue. Keeping them was one, but developing them was a far bigger one. Weigman needs to prove he is more than an idea of a college football quarterback, but first, he must get healthy.
If Weigman is unable to go for the Aggies, then that is a huge positive for a Florida team without many.