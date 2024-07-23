Connor Stalions will discuss Michigan's sign-stealing scandal in Netflix's 'Untold'
By Lior Lampert
Untold has become one of the most popular shows on Netflix. It gives viewers a behind-the-scenes glimpse into sports history's biggest stories, scandals and conspiracies.
From the mafia-affiliated ownership of the United Hockey League Danbury Trashers to NBA referee Tim Donaghy's felony gambling charges, Untold covers it all. The program never lacks fascinating topics, and on Monday, the streaming platform announced season four of the docuseries will premiere weekly beginning Aug. 20.
Among the three episodes revealed to be released in the coming weeks and months, one stood out as a must-watch for college football fans.
On Aug. 27, former Michigan football analyst Connor Stalions "shares his side" of the "alleged sign-stealing scheme that turned him into a viral villain," per Netflix.
Many remember Stalions for his involvement in the misconduct, leading to his termination from Michigan and then-head coach Jim Harbaugh getting suspended for three games. Less than a year after the former was relieved of his duties because of the matter, the story comes to light again. Only this time, we'll hear the tale from the infamous analyst's perspective.
After investigations from the Big Ten and NCAA, Stalions was deemed the brains behind the operation at Michigan. While the conference concluded Harbaugh wasn't aware of the situation, they punished him for allowing it to happen under his watch.
Stalions was apparently attending rival teams' games and gathering intel for Michigan to gain a competitive advantage against its adversaries. He reportedly purchased tickets to contests of foes the Wolverines would or could face. Moreover, he'd have various individuals record the sidelines of outings he didn't attend. Per ESPN, it was a very "elaborate" system.
According to NCAA rules, in-person scouting at opposing stadiums isn't allowed. Additionally, recording other team's signs is forbidden. Yet, Stalions got accused of doing both.
Michigan ultimately completed an undefeated campaign in 2023 en route to winning the College Football Playoff. Whether Stalions' efforts were a difference-maker, naysayers will always ponder if the result would be different without his unethical behavior. Alas, we'll never know, but reciting the saga from his point of view will be intriguing.