Conor Gallagher ends all his doubters and Chelsea fans tear down Selhurst Park in celebration
A Conor Gallagher brace rescued Chelsea after two successive defeats in the Premier League.
Chelsea were trailing Crystal Palace as Jefferson Lerma scored a wonder goal to give the home side the lead at Selhurst Park. However, Conor Gallagher had other ideas, the midfielder equalised just after half time before scoring his second in the 91st minute. Enzo Fernandez scored again in added time to seal the 3-1 victory.
Pressure was mounting on Mauricio Pochettino after two heavy defeats in the Premier League. The Blues had lost 4-2 to Wolverhampton Wanderers and 4-1 to Liverpool. Chelsea are 10th in the Premier League and have some tough games coming up which includes fixtures against Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur.
One saving grace for Pochettino is that they have the EFL Cup final against Liverpool coming up at the end of this month. Winning this competition would qualify Chelsea for the Europa Conference League. This could be important for the club as they are still a way off qualifying for Europe via the Premier League this year.
Conor Gallagher's post match reaction
Speaking after the game to Sky Sports, Gallagher said, "We've got some massive games coming up and we are trying our best to keep improving. It’s just consistency is the thing for us because everyone has seen us win games and been brilliant and there have been games where we have been terrible.
"It is about us getting that consistency and today was really important after a great performance against Villa the other day so hopefully we can continue this form."
Chelsea must make sure they keep Conor Gallagher
There are rumors that Chelsea may be forced to sell Gallagher. He is a homegrown player, so the Blues would make 100% profit from his sale. Since Todd Boehly took over the club, they have spent extravagantly and will need to make sure they balance the books with the Premier League's profitability and sustainability regulations.
Gallagher has been linked with a move to Spurs in the past. It would be a shame for Gallagher -whose family are all Chelsea fans- to have to make the move across London to Tottenham. Gallagher is a local lad who could be the mainstay of Chelsea's midfield for years to come. The Blues have not had players with such continuity since the days of John Terry, Frank Lampard, Ashley Cole, Didier Drogba and Petr Cech.