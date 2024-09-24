Contenders or pretenders? 3 teams currently in a playoff spot that will eventually collapse
Contenders or pretenders?
It's the question that's asked throughout the year when looking at the current state of the playoff picture. It's more fun to ask this question earlier in the year because there are a ton of teams that start out hot and then fizzle out as the season goes on.
And 2024 is no different. Through three weeks, there are a few teams sitting in current playoff positions that just won't find themselves in that spot at the end of the year.
Who are the three biggest pretenders in the NFL right now?
3. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Last year, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers made the playoffs behind a great season from Baker Mayfield, Mike Evans and Rachaad White. While Mayfield has looked solid again to begin 2024, White has looked horrible. He's looked so bad that the Buccaneers cannot continue to play him. He's currently averaging about two yards a carry, while Bucky Irving is averaging more than six yards a carry.
Last season, the Buccaneers made the playoffs almost strictly because of the horrendous play of the other NFC South teams. Over the offseason, both the New Orleans Saints and the Atlanta Falcons have gotten leaps and bounds better. The Falcons may be 1-2, but Kirk Cousins and company have looked pretty dangerous these past two weeks against two very good teams.
Meanwhile, the Saints have scored 40 points in two of the three games so far. Derek Carr has looked great for the most part, and Alvin Kamara looks like the same guy that dominated the league five years ago.
This isn't necessarily a complete dig at the Buccaneers. They're still a solid team and they could finish the year around .500, but I imagine them finishing the year in second or third place in the division, missing the playoffs if they don't take home the division crown.
2. Seattle Seahawks
Again, this isn't a dig at the Seattle Seahawks. They're 3-0 for a reason. Geno Smith has thrown for more than 260 yards per game, while their rushing attack has been solid as well, even with Kenneth Walker missing time. They have three legit wide receivers that can dominate games on any given day. Their defense isn't completely dominant, but they're pressuring the quarterback and making enough waves to win games. They're 3-0 for a reason.
But they're 3-0 against the Bo Nix-led Broncos (in Nix's debut), the Jacoby Brissett-led Patriots and the Skylar Thompson-led Dolphins. Mind you, the Broncos only lost to Seattle by six points and the Patriots took them to overtime.
Seattle's schedule is loaded down the stretch. The rest of their schedule includes: Rams (twice), Cardinals (twice), 49ers (twice), Packers, Jets, Bills and the Lions.
They will be absolutely tested, almost on a weekly basis, and it's hard to imagine they can exit this gauntlet of games with a division-leading record—especially if the 49ers can get and stay healthy.
The 49ers are the favorites in the division, despite being behind a few games right now. If they can get healthy, the Seahawks could be in some trouble.
1. Los Angeles Chargers
Through two games, the box scores would indicate that the Los Angeles Chargers were absolutely legit. They were showcasing a top defense in the entire league while also featuring one of the best, if not the single best, rushing attack in the game. It was almost like Jim Harbaugh had found a way to turn the Chargers into the Michigan Wolverines already. They have the exact same M.O.
But take a deeper look into things, and you will see that this really can't be sustained. First of all, JK Dobbins is great, but he was averaging nearly 10 yards a carry through two weeks. He won't be able to sustain this all season. The Steelers offense was also able to wear down and pick apart the Chargers defense in the second half of their Week 3 matchup.
Not to mention, Justin Herbert and Joey Bosa are both dealing with some serious injuries that could sideline them both. If these two are expected to miss time, the Chargers could very quickly fall apart, especially considering the fact that they're already going to miss superstar safety Derwin James for a week with a suspension.
They play in the AFC West with the back-to-back champion Kansas City Chiefs. It's hard to imagine Harbaugh could take this team to a division title with the roster they have right now. It's a solid story to follow, but they're more than likely just pretenders.