Continental Clásico: Livestream, lineups and preview for USMNT vs. Brazil
The USMNT go into the Continental Clásico on the back of a 5-1 drubbing by Colombia. It was a very poor performance by Gregg Berhalter's side with them conceding after many individual errors. However, one bright spark was Timothy Weah getting on the scoresheet.
Weah just got one assist in 30 games for Juventus in Serie A last season. However, with the Italian side, he is used as a right-wing-back. For the United States, he is used in a more advanced role.
Folarin Balogun assisted Weah's goal but otherwise, the AS Monaco striker had a disappointing game. Haji Wright or Ricardo Pepi could start instead of Balogun against Brazil. However, the USMNT will likely be without Josh Sargent as he missed the Colombia game with a foot injury. The Norwich City forward is now a doubt for Copa America.
Brazil beat Mexico 3-2 last weekend thanks to goals from Andeas Perreira, Gabriel Martinelli and Endrick. Endrick — who is joining Real Madrid this summer — is just 17 years old and already has three goals in five games for his country.
The Brazilians will be another tough test for Berhalter's side before they embark on their Copa America campaign. They have had tough opposition in Colombia and Brazil to prepare them for the tournament. Playing these top sides goes with the risk that the players' confidence will take a considerable knock if they — like they did against Colombia — are defeated heavily.
USMNT lineup predictions
- Ethan Horvath
- Joe Scally
- Chris Richards
- Tim Ream
- Antonee Robinson
- Weston McKennie
- Johnny Cardoso
- Gio Reyna
- Timothy Weah
- Haji Wright
- Christian Pulisic
Brazil lineup predictions
- Alisson
- Yan Couto
- Eder Militao
- Bremer
- Guilherme Arana
- Lucas Paquetá
- Douglas Luiz
- Andreas Pereira
- Vinicius Junior
- Endrick
- Gabriel Martinelli
How to watch the USMNT vs. Brazil in the Continental Clásico
- Date: Thursday, Jun. 12
- Start Time: 07:00 p.m. ET
- Location: Orlando, United States
- Stadium: Camping World Stadium
- TV info: TNT
- Live Stream: Fubo
Fans can watch the Continental Clásico on TNT with a live stream on Fubo.