Cool preseason coaching move from Sean McVay won’t help him beat early retirement talk
By Lior Lampert
Los Angeles Rams assistant head coach/pass game coordinator Aubrey Pleasant will take the reins from head coach Sean McVay -- for one game.
McVay announced on Thursday that Pleasant will operate as the team's head coach for the upcoming preseason contest against the Los Angeles Chargers. While Pleasant will be on the sidelines, McVay will watch from afar in the booth, per Stu Jackson of TheRams.com. The goal is to get the former "some gameday reps in [the] role."
"It's a great earned opportunity," McVay said via Jackson.
Be that as it may, you have to wonder if there's an ulterior motive here for McVay. After all, he did heavily contemplate retirement following the 2022 season. Could he be slowly grooming Pleasant to become his successor?
Albeit fun and considerate of McVay to give Pleasant a chance, it only raises questions about his long-term commitment to football. Why now?
Whether it be a kind gesture or McVay's doing his best to prepare Pleasant and the Rams for his eventual departure, this is noteworthy news. NFL coaches rarely give their assistants fortuities like this, making it an even more momentous occasion for all parties involved. But, this could also provide Pleasant the opportunity to audition for a head coaching job down the line on another team. Plus, McVay will be in the broadcast booth for the preseason game.
Pleasant is entering his sixth season with the Rams. He served as the defensive backs coach and pass game coordinator for the Detroit Lions over the past two seasons. During the second half of the 2022 campaign, he was an offensive consultant for the Green Bay Packers. From 2013-16, he and McVay worked jointly as part of the Washington Commanders coaching staff.
When the time comes, the Rams will be hard-pressed to replace McVay. A Super Bowl champion and AP Coach of the Year before turning 40, he's accomplished so much at such a young age. The Los Angeles faithful hope it doesn't happen anytime soon, but the Pleasant report may get their minds racing.