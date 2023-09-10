Is Cooper Kupp playing this week? Latest Week 1 injury updates for Rams vs Seahawks
Is Cooper Kupp playing this week against the Seattle Seahawks? The Los Angeles Rams released an injury update this week.
By Mark Powell
Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp is one of the best players at his position in football. However, Sean McVay and Co. will have to find a way to win without him on Sunday, as Kupp has been placed on injury reserve and will miss the first four weeks of the regular season, at least.
Kupp has suffered a series of hamstring injuries that will keep him out of action. The former record-breaking receiver is a key part of the Rams offense, hence why him being forced out of action will serve as such a major loss for Matthew Stafford. Still, Kupp has dealt with his fair share of injury problems since his 2021 record-breaking campaign. The following, per NFL.com's Grant Gordon, puts it in perspective:
"Kupp, who head coach Sean McVay announced was out for Week 1 on Wednesday, is now guaranteed to miss 12 straight games for the Rams, dating back to Week 10 of last season in which he suffered an ankle injury against the Arizona Cardinals that led to a season-ending trip to IR. In addition to Sunday's opener against the Seattle Seahawks, Kupp will now be inactive versus the San Francisco 49ers, Cincinnati Bengals and Indianapolis Colts."
Rams injury update: Cooper Kupp is out for Week 1
Because he was placed on injured reserve, Kupp is definitively out for Week 1. Los Angeles will designate his roster spot to another player who can help the team against a tough opponent for the Rams. When he's on the field, Kupp has proven he's one of the best wide receivers in football. Unfortunately, that has not occurred as often as one would hope since 2021.
Injury timeline: Sean McVay told reported that Kupp has been placed on injured reserve, meaning he cannot come back sooner than Week 5. He will certainly miss all of the Rams first four games of the season.
Expected return: Kupp could return for the Rams Week 5 game against the Arizona Cardinals, should they be able to stay afloat until then. Los Angeles won the Super Bowl just two seasons ago, though they have struggled since.