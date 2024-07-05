Fansided

How to watch Colombia vs. Panama at the Copa América: With and without cable

Here's everything you need to know to watch Colombia against Panama in Copa América this weekend.

By Robert Wheeler

Brazil v Colombia - CONMEBOL Copa America USA 2024
Brazil v Colombia - CONMEBOL Copa America USA 2024 / Lachlan Cunningham/GettyImages
Colombia have been impressive at Copa America this summer. They beat Paraguay, Costa Rica and then drew with Brazil. Their captain James Rodriguez -- who always performs at major international tournaments -- has already provided three assists in their opening three games.

Rodrguez's Colombia will be expected to beat Panama in the quarter-finals. However, they will then face either Uruguay or Brazil in the semi-finals. Panama shocked the USMNT by defeating them 2-1. However, the Stars and Stripes were down to 10 men after Timothy Weah was sent off.

Watching with cable

Cable TV channels

The Colombia versus Panama match will be on FOX Sports 1 and TUDN. It will kick off at 6:00 p.m. ET on Saturday, July 6. The game will take place at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, United States.

Subscription details

You can watch FS1 on every major cable network. If you want to watch in Spanish then TUDN is for you and you can get it through most cable networks.

Watching without cable

Streaming Services

Fubo

Fubo has over 200 channels and shows sports, shows, news and films. It is available to new users on a weeks free trial and then it will cost you $79.99/month. 

You can watch Copa América on FOX, FOX Sports 1 and FOX Sports 2 through Fubo. However, you must check that those channels are available in your region.

Sling TV

Another streaming service that you can watch FOX, FS1 and FS2's coverage of Copa America on is Sling TV. You will need to sign up to the Sling Blue plan for $40/month and then add-on Sling Blue Sports Extra for another $11/month. Like with Fubo, make sure that your region can get FOX before subscribing. 

Free trials and discounts

You can sign up for Fubo on fubo.tv where you can get a free trial for a week but then it will cost you $79.99/month. Sling often offers discounts to new users and you can subscribe on sling.com.

International viewing options

United Kingdom viewers

UK viewers can watch Copa América on Premier Sports which is available for £10.99/month.

Canada viewers

In Canada you can watch Copa America on TSN where subscriptions start at $19.99/month. 

Australia viewers

If you are watching from Australia then you need to be subscribed to Optus Sports which is available for $24.99/month.

Projected starting XI for Colombia

Position

Player

GK

Camilo Vargas

RB

Daniel Munoz

CB

Carlos Cuesta

CB

Davinson Sanchez

LB

Deiver Machado

CDM

Richard Rios

CDM

Jefferson Lerma

RAM

Jhon Arias

CAM

James Rodriguez

LAM

Luis Diaz

CF

Jhon Cordoba

Projected starting XI for Panama

Position

Player

GK

Orlando Mosquera

RB

Kahiser Lenis

CB

Jose Cordoba

CB

Edgardo Farina

LB

Eric Davis

CDM

Christian Martinez

RM

Cesar Blackman

CM

Jovani Welch

CM

Eduardo Guerrero

LM

Yoel Barcenas

CF

Jose Fajardo Nelson

