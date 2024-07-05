How to watch Colombia vs. Panama at the Copa América: With and without cable
Colombia have been impressive at Copa America this summer. They beat Paraguay, Costa Rica and then drew with Brazil. Their captain James Rodriguez -- who always performs at major international tournaments -- has already provided three assists in their opening three games.
Rodrguez's Colombia will be expected to beat Panama in the quarter-finals. However, they will then face either Uruguay or Brazil in the semi-finals. Panama shocked the USMNT by defeating them 2-1. However, the Stars and Stripes were down to 10 men after Timothy Weah was sent off.
Watching with cable
Cable TV channels
The Colombia versus Panama match will be on FOX Sports 1 and TUDN. It will kick off at 6:00 p.m. ET on Saturday, July 6. The game will take place at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, United States.
Subscription details
You can watch FS1 on every major cable network. If you want to watch in Spanish then TUDN is for you and you can get it through most cable networks.
Watching without cable
Streaming Services
Fubo
Fubo has over 200 channels and shows sports, shows, news and films. It is available to new users on a weeks free trial and then it will cost you $79.99/month.
You can watch Copa América on FOX, FOX Sports 1 and FOX Sports 2 through Fubo. However, you must check that those channels are available in your region.
Sling TV
Another streaming service that you can watch FOX, FS1 and FS2's coverage of Copa America on is Sling TV. You will need to sign up to the Sling Blue plan for $40/month and then add-on Sling Blue Sports Extra for another $11/month. Like with Fubo, make sure that your region can get FOX before subscribing.
Free trials and discounts
You can sign up for Fubo on fubo.tv where you can get a free trial for a week but then it will cost you $79.99/month. Sling often offers discounts to new users and you can subscribe on sling.com.
International viewing options
United Kingdom viewers
UK viewers can watch Copa América on Premier Sports which is available for £10.99/month.
Canada viewers
In Canada you can watch Copa America on TSN where subscriptions start at $19.99/month.
Australia viewers
If you are watching from Australia then you need to be subscribed to Optus Sports which is available for $24.99/month.
Projected starting XI for Colombia
Position
Player
GK
Camilo Vargas
RB
Daniel Munoz
CB
Carlos Cuesta
CB
Davinson Sanchez
LB
Deiver Machado
CDM
Richard Rios
CDM
Jefferson Lerma
RAM
Jhon Arias
CAM
James Rodriguez
LAM
Luis Diaz
CF
Jhon Cordoba
Projected starting XI for Panama
Position
Player
GK
Orlando Mosquera
RB
Kahiser Lenis
CB
Jose Cordoba
CB
Edgardo Farina
LB
Eric Davis
CDM
Christian Martinez
RM
Cesar Blackman
CM
Jovani Welch
CM
Eduardo Guerrero
LM
Yoel Barcenas
CF
Jose Fajardo Nelson