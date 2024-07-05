How to watch Uruguay vs. Brazil at the Copa América: With and without cable
Uruguay play Brazil in the most mouthwatering of Copa America quarterfinal ties this weekend. However, Brazil will be without their talisman Vinicius Junior who is suspended. This could give an opportunity for 17-year-old Endrick to step up in the Selecao's attack.
The Brazilians only managed draws against Costa Rica and Columbia in the group stage. However, they did also beat Paraguay 4-1. Uruguay had a perfect record in their group where they defeated the USMNT, Bolivia and Panama.
Watching with cable
Cable TV channels
The Uruguay versus Brazil match will be on FOX Sports 1 and TUDN. It will kick off at 9:00 p.m. ET on Saturday, July 6. The game will take place at Allegiant Stadium in Nevada, United States.
Subscription details
You can watch FS1 on every major cable network. If you want to watch in Spanish then TUDN is for you and you can get it through most cable networks.
Watching without cable
Streaming Services
Fubo
Fubo has over 200 channels and shows sports, shows, news and films. It is available to new users on a week free trial and then it will cost you $79.99/month.
You can watch Copa América on FOX, FOX Sports 1 and FOX Sports 2 through Fubo. However, you must check that those channels are available in your region.
Sling TV
Another streaming service that you can watch FOX, FS1 and FS2's coverage of Copa America on is Sling TV. You will need to sign up to the Sling Blue plan for $40/month and then add-on Sling Blue Sports Extra for another $11/month. Like with Fubo, make sure that your region can get FOX before subscribing.
Free trials and discounts
You can sign up for Fubo on fubo.tv where you can get a free trial for a week but then it will cost you $79.99/month. Sling often offers discounts to new users and you can subscribe on sling.com.
International viewing options
United Kingdom viewers
UK viewers can watch Copa América on Premier Sports which is available for £10.99/month.
Canada viewers
In Canada you can watch Copa America on TSN where subscriptions start at $19.99/month.
Australia viewers
If you are watching from Australia then you need to be subscribed to Optus Sports which is available for $24.99/month.
Projected starting XI for Uruguay
Position
Player
GK
Sergio Rochet
RB
Nahitan Nandez
CB
Ronald Araujo
CB
Mathias Olivera
LB
Matias Vina
CDM
Manuel Ugarte
CDM
Federico Valverde
RAM
Facundo Pellistri
CAM
Nicolas de la Cruz
LAM
Cristian Olivera
CF
Darwin Nunez
Projected starting XI for Brazil
Position
Player
GK
Alisson
RB
Danilo
CB
Eder Militao
CB
Marquinhos
LB
Wendell
CDM
Bruno Guimaraes
CDM
Ederson
CAM
Lucas Paqueta
RW
Raphinha
CF
Rodrygo
LW
Endrick