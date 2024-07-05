Fansided

How to watch Uruguay vs. Brazil at the Copa América: With and without cable

Here's everything you need to know to watch Uruguay against Brazil in Copa América this weekend.

By Robert Wheeler

United States v Uruguay - CONMEBOL Copa America USA 2024
United States v Uruguay - CONMEBOL Copa America USA 2024 / Michael Reaves/GettyImages
Uruguay play Brazil in the most mouthwatering of Copa America quarterfinal ties this weekend. However, Brazil will be without their talisman Vinicius Junior who is suspended. This could give an opportunity for 17-year-old Endrick to step up in the Selecao's attack.

The Brazilians only managed draws against Costa Rica and Columbia in the group stage. However, they did also beat Paraguay 4-1. Uruguay had a perfect record in their group where they defeated the USMNT, Bolivia and Panama.

Watching with cable

Cable TV channels

The Uruguay versus Brazil match will be on FOX Sports 1 and TUDN. It will kick off at 9:00 p.m. ET on Saturday, July 6. The game will take place at Allegiant Stadium in Nevada, United States.

Subscription details

You can watch FS1 on every major cable network. If you want to watch in Spanish then TUDN is for you and you can get it through most cable networks.

Watching without cable

Streaming Services

Fubo

Fubo has over 200 channels and shows sports, shows, news and films. It is available to new users on a week free trial and then it will cost you $79.99/month. 

You can watch Copa América on FOX, FOX Sports 1 and FOX Sports 2 through Fubo. However, you must check that those channels are available in your region.

Sling TV

Another streaming service that you can watch FOX, FS1 and FS2's coverage of Copa America on is Sling TV. You will need to sign up to the Sling Blue plan for $40/month and then add-on Sling Blue Sports Extra for another $11/month. Like with Fubo, make sure that your region can get FOX before subscribing. 

Free trials and discounts

You can sign up for Fubo on fubo.tv where you can get a free trial for a week but then it will cost you $79.99/month. Sling often offers discounts to new users and you can subscribe on sling.com.

International viewing options

United Kingdom viewers

UK viewers can watch Copa América on Premier Sports which is available for £10.99/month.

Canada viewers

In Canada you can watch Copa America on TSN where subscriptions start at $19.99/month. 

Australia viewers

If you are watching from Australia then you need to be subscribed to Optus Sports which is available for $24.99/month.

Projected starting XI for Uruguay

Position

Player

GK

Sergio Rochet

RB

Nahitan Nandez

CB

Ronald Araujo

CB

Mathias Olivera

LB

Matias Vina

CDM

Manuel Ugarte

CDM

Federico Valverde

RAM

Facundo Pellistri

CAM

Nicolas de la Cruz

LAM

Cristian Olivera

CF

Darwin Nunez

Projected starting XI for Brazil

Position

Player

GK

Alisson

RB

Danilo

CB

Eder Militao

CB

Marquinhos

LB

Wendell

CDM

Bruno Guimaraes

CDM

Ederson

CAM

Lucas Paqueta

RW

Raphinha

CF

Rodrygo

LW

Endrick

