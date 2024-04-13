Corbin Burnes gives coldest quote of MLB season ahead of first Brewers meeting
Baltimore Orioles ace Corbin Burnes is not scared of his former team.
The Baltimore Orioles are in the middle of a three-game series against the Milwaukee Brewers. As of now, Corbin Burnes is expected to start the final game of the series on Sunday, April 14. That will mark Burnes' first opportunity to face his former team.
Milwaukee received quite the haul for Burnes, landing infielder Joey Ortiz and left-handed pitcher D.L. Hall from the O's. It has been an excellent start to the post-Burnes era for the Brewers, out to a 9-3 record that places them first in the competitive NL Central.
Oritz has been particularly impressive in his first consistent MLB reps, slashing .360/.448/.480 with three runs and three RBI in 25 AB. Hall has a 4.82 ERA across two starts — not great, but not catastrophic by any stretch.
And yet, the Orioles are absolutely thrilled with the outcome so far. Burnes has been true to his reputation in three starts to far, posting a comical 1.93 ERA and 0.750 WHIP with 20 strikeouts in 18.2 innings pitched. He's 2-0, looking like the true No. 1 ace the Orioles desperately lacked in the 2023 playoffs.
Now, Burnes gets a chance to let out his frustration against the Brewers, who undercut him in arbitration and never seriously considered signing him to the long-term extension he surely hopes to land from the Orioles. At the very least, Burnes is due for a lot of money next offseason. In the meantime, he's wholly confident in his ability to handle the Brewers' potent lineup. He's confident against every team, as a matter of fact.
"I feel like I have an advantage over every lineup."
Corbin Burnes drops all-time quote ahead of Orioles-Brewers matchup
Based on his performance to date, it's safe to say Burnes' comments are justified.
Even if he's confident against every MLB team, though, we have to believe Burnes has a special desire to show the Brewers his best stuff. He does have intimate knowledge of the lineup to draw on, after all. He's been watching the Brewers hit for the last six years.
The inverse is also true, of course. Milwaukee's hitters are perhaps more familiar with Burnes than a standard "new face." How much that matters when Burnes is wheeling and dealing at his current pace is unclear. The Brewers are off to a hot start, but Burnes is one of the best pitchers in baseball, playing some of the best baseball of his career out of the gates. Baltimore has been picking up steam lately too, their ugly 11-1 loss to Milwaukee on Friday aside.
It should be exciting. That much is for sure. Whether Burnes dices up the Brewers' lineup or he gets smacked around, there should be plenty of juicy storylines and quotes after the fact.