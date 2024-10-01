Cordarrelle Patterson publicly courting Davante Adams to join the Steelers
The Pittsburgh Steelers offense has gone through one of the best makeovers in recent NFL history over the last calendar year. They went from Matt Canada to Arthur Smith at offensive coordinator, finally opting to look outside the organization for offensive play calling and scheming. They went from Kenny Pickett and Mitch Trubisky in the quarterback room to Russell Wilson and Justin Fields.
Fields has looked like the answer at quarterback for the Steelers already. It's going to be pretty tough to accurately assess the rest of his season because of all the offensive injuries that Pittsburgh is going through. They're out four of their five starting offensive lineman as well as seeing two of their top three running backs battling smaller injuries.
Mike Tomlin's wide receiver room has been looked at as a weakness for the last few months with George Pickens being the only true threat that Fields has in the passing game. But with all the drama around the league, Pittsburgh could go out and make a deal for a superstar wide receiver as early as this month, if all the pieces line up perfectly.
Cordarrelle Patterson publicly joins Steelers fans in recruiting Davante Adams to Pittsburgh
Steelers fans have been aggressively recruiting Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams to the Steel City. But there's only so much that the fan base can do to make a player feel wanted in a city.
Steelers utility running back, Cordarelle Patterson recently joined the push to get Adams to Pittsburgh in a simple post to X/Twitter.
"Sounds like he wanna be a @Steelers," Patterson posted under a clip of Adams discussing the recent drama between him and Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce.
The idea of Adams being traded began a few weeks ago after the Raiders suffered a tough loss. Pierce went to the media and made some comments that many speculated were a direct shot at Adams. Here's what Pierce said:
Pierce would make matters even worse this week when he reportedly liked a post on Instagram that said Davante Adams has likely played his final game with the Raiders. Pierce has yet to reach out and discuss or apologize to Adams about this situation, a point that Adams emphasized on a recent episode of the Up&Adams Show with Kay Adams.
With all this drama surrounding Adams and the Raiders, it's pretty unlikely that they make up and settle the drama. The most likely option is that Adams is traded and the Steelers are one of the most discussed landing spots for him.
If Patterson is this willing to publicize his recruitment of Adams, I can only imagine how hard the Steelers players might be pushing for him behind closed doors.