Corey Seager balks at incredibly awkward Dodgers question after World Series win
Corey Seager, you just won a World Series with the Texas Rangers, the first in franchise history... Care to relive the past?
By Josh Wilson
Chances are, after signing a 10-year, $325 million contract with the Texas Rangers two years ago and having now won a World Series in year two of the deal, Corey Seager is losing precisely zero sleep wondering why the Los Angeles Dodgers didn't re-sign him after the 2021 offseason.
Sure, the Dodgers probably should have kept him -- he punched in six RBI during the World Series with an OPS of 1.137 -- but the reasoning for why he is no longer a Dodger is pretty clear. A talented player hits the open market and takes the best contract available to him, which simply wasn't from his incumbent team.
Yet, one reporter is still tugging on the strings of the past.
Reporter asks Corey Seager a real awkward, irrelevant question after World Series win
After Seager helped lead the Rangers to its first World Series win in franchise history, one reporter focused in on the Dodgers.
"Why did the Dodgers let you go?" the reporter asked.
Seager didn't give a verbal answer, more or less scoffing at the question. He gave a literal shrug when the reporter tried again, asking "You don't have an answer?"
The question is not necessarily invalid, it's just that Seager is not the man who would have an answer to such a question. The Rangers gave him a better offer, and, well, the state tax thing in Texas sure does help, too.
In totality, looking at Seager's career track, this is something worth considering. A star player, who helps a big-market team win a World Series, goes to a smaller market with no championship lore and helps them win. Why would the larger market let that player go with seemingly infinite dollars to play with?
Still, the question, right after a World Series win when most of the discussion is in regards to what happened in the Fall Classic itself, is a bit bizarre.