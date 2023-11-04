Corey Seager drops the mic on Astros, Alex Bregman at Rangers World Series parade
Corey Seager threw Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman's words back at him during the Texas Rangers' World Series Championship parade.
By Scott Rogust
The third time was the charm for the Texas Rangers. After beating the Houston Astros in a heated ALCS, the Rangers beat the Arizona Diamondbacks in five games to win their first-ever World Series title. This comes after the team made it into the playoffs as the No. 5 seed after losing out on the AL West championship to the Astros in the final game of the regular season. But it's the Rangers who have the last laugh.
During the team's championship parade and ceremony on Friday, Rangers shortstop and World Series MVP Corey Seager took the microphone and decided to drop it on the Astros. Seager threw Houston third baseman Alex Bregman's words back at him as they celebrated with their first-ever Commissioner's Trophy.
"Everybody was wondering what would happen if the Rangers didn't win the World Series. I guess we'll never know," said Seager.
Besides the reference to the World Series, this was almost word-for-word what Bregman said as the team celebrated its sixth AL West title ever and their third in as many years.
The Rangers had led the AL West season for nearly the entirety of the season. But the Astros caught up to the Rangers, and they held the tiebreaker after winning the season series. On the final day of the regular season, Houston beat the Diamondbacks 8-1, while Texas lost 1-0 to the Seattle Mariners. With both teams sitting at 90-72, the Astros won the title over the Rangers.
As the Astros celebrated in the locker room, Bregman gave a speech to his teammates. That speech was, "A lot of people were wondering what it was going to be like when the 'Stros didn't win the division. I guess we'll never know."
The Rangers kept the receipts. After all, those comments came after the Astros won the division title over them.
Texas was motivated throughout the postseason, putting up a ridiculous 11-0 record on the road. Four of those wins were at Minute Maid Park, home of the Astros, during the ALCS. Perhaps the most glorious feeling for the Rangers was celebrating the AL pennant at that ballpark after beating the Astros 11-4 in Game 7.
Well, the Rangers-Astros games next season will be must watch, that's for sure. Not just for the comments from Bregman and Seager, but also how heated the ALCS got in later games.