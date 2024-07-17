Defensively solid Costa Rica holds USWNT scoreless in finale ahead of the Olympics
Amid some blistering heat in the nation's capital, the 44th-ranked team in FIFA's World Rankings, Costa Rica, frustrated the USWNT on Tuesday evening, holding it to a 0-0 draw in the final pre-Paris Olympics tune-up match.
Emma Hayes' team completely controlled the game from the beginning, amassing 26 shots on 80 percent possession compared to Las Ticas' 2 with just 20 percent of the ball. 12 of the shots from the United States were on target - none resulted in a goal. This can largely be attributed to Beni Rubido and Costa Rica's defensive discipline and low block which it used to slow the pace of the match down significantly.
Former Levante UD Femenino goalkeeper Noelia Bermudez was the game's standout performer. She stepped up for the Central American outfit, answering the bell for Las Ticas time and time again between the sticks with several critical stops.
With Jenna Nighswonger and Rose Lavelle watching from the sidelines for precautionary reasons, nothing seemed to work in its mission to break open Costa Rica's defense. After Tuesday, you aren't allowed to have any more of these. The warm-ups have come to a close. The real test is right around the corner. And ready or not -- it's coming.
USWNT frustrated with performance against Costa Rica
You can't really fault Hayes or any of the players. It honestly was just one of those contests. Sometimes you just can't hit the broad side of a barn. The intentions were there. All the right things were being done in the build-up. It's just that final touch. This game is riddled with examples of runs down the flanks by Trinity Rodman and company that concluded with either a blocked cross or a misplayed pass. The USWNT's 67 touches in the 18-yard box were the most in a match that the U.S. failed to score in since 2015, per Opta.
"Yes, we need to be more clinical; I don't need to state the obvious," Hayes said honestly. "But I think that when you've had maybe half a dozen training sessions in total since I've been the coach, I think it's a pretty good return so far."
The new USWNT coach has made it quite clear - patience is the key to all of this. The threats on goal exist. That's ultimately the most important.
It was the first time since 2015 that the USWNT failed to win the final match before a major tournament, per Opta. In that instance, it didn't seem a matter at all as the Red, White, and Blue rolled at the World Cup in Canada, going unbeaten from June 8 through July 5 en route to a World Cup crown.
“I’m really patient because I’ve coached teams that have to break blocks down and it’s the hardest thing to do in coaching," said Hayes post-match. "If we didn’t create situations tonight, yeah, I might say something different. But I really love the intent of the team. They kept going with it.”
The solution is all about time and the duo of Jaedyn Shaw and Lavelle in the attacking midfield. Their dynamism and willingness to make things happen in an instant could spark the U.S. to life in times when the side looks sluggish building in possession.
Teams even in CONCACAF are not going to roll over when they see the USWNT on their schedule anymore. We have to give Costa Rica its deserved praise. Just ask Canada. The reigning Olympic gold medalists had this same problem at BMO Stadium just a few months ago. Only that time, Beverly Priestman's crew used the extra time to find a breakthrough winner.
All in all, this was an incredibly useful experience for a team that has a lot to prove in France. It's good exposure as the players are still learning the layers that Hayes seeks to adopt as time progresses. The story heading into the Olympics will without question be the lack of goals, and connectivity up front, the same as it was heading into the 2023 World Cup.
That was a different team though. Led by a different leader. This is the next generation of the USWNT captained an individual known for her problem-solving skills and a trophy collection that surpasses the combined NBA championships of Bill Russell and LeBron James.
Emma Hayes and company fly over to Nice, France to kick-off the Olympics against Barbra Banda and Zambia on July 25.