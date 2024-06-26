Could Broncos breakout candidate pave way to obvious trade with Cowboys?
By Lior Lampert
After bursting onto the scene as a rookie in 2021, it appeared the Denver Broncos had their running back of the future in Javonte Williams. Nonetheless, life comes at you fast in the NFL, and the former second-round pick could be on the outside looking into the final 53-man roster.
Williams is entering the final year of his rookie contract with no guaranteed money remaining on his current deal. Naturally, questions about his future in Denver have emerged, especially considering the continued ascension of undrafted second-year back Jaleel McLaughlin.
McLaughlin has been a favorite of Broncos head coach Sean Payton since last preseason. Buzz from Denver this offseason has suggested the former is still impressing the latter and the rest of the coaching staff.
Payton and Broncos running backs coach Joe Lombardi recently praised McLaughlin's work ethic:
"Whatever you ask him [McLaughlin] to do, he's going to work at it," Lombardi said.
" ... he’s [McLaughlin] here at 5:15 [a.m.], even in the offseason," Payton stated. "By the time he’s at breakfast and most people are arriving, he’s put in a good hour and a half’s worth of work."
Broncos reporter for DenverSports.com, Cecil Lammey, believes McLaughlin has established himself as the top tailback on the depth chart. But what does that mean for Williams? Could he get cut or traded?
Lammey suggests the possibility of life without Williams in Denver, questioning whether the 24-year-old will "even make the team."
If the Broncos ultimately move on from Williams because of McLaughlin, rival franchises should inquire about his services. One intriguing potential suitor would be the Dallas Cowboys.
Dallas is currently relying on the ghost of Ezekiel Elliot to lead their backfield this upcoming campaign. Could they and the Broncos help each other?
Could Broncos RB Jaleel McLaughlin pave the way for a Javonte Williams-Cowboys trade?
Should Denver prioritize allowing McLaughlin to flourish, Williams may become expendable. But instead of releasing the fourth-year pro, the Broncos could net an asset by dealing him to a desperate team like the Cowboys.
At 5-foot-10, 220 pounds, Williams is a human bowling ball who relishes contact. His physical and downhill style of play would complement an explosive downfield Cowboys aerial attack nicely. While his tenure with the Broncos has seemingly fizzled out following a promising start, Dallas would present him with another opportunity to resurrect his career.
Williams amassed 1,000 scrimmage yards this past season, though he wasn't very efficient. He ran for 774 yards and three touchdowns on 217 carries, averaging a career-low 3.6 yards per attempt. Meanwhile, he caught 47 passes for 228 yards and two additional scores.
However, we'd be remiss not to mention Williams was returning from a Grade 3 ACL/LCL tear he suffered in October 2022. He notably looked a step or two slower in 2023 -- presumably because of the gruesome damage to his knee the year prior.
Regardless, a hobbled Williams on one leg is likely an upgrade to Dallas' current running back room. So, the Cowboys would be wise to monitor the situation closely.