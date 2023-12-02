Did Michael Penix clinch the Heisman with Pac-12 title win?

Could Michael Penix Jr. win Heisman over Jayden Daniels after Pac-12 title?
The Heisman race is down to Michael Penix Jr. and Jayden Daniels. Did Penix clinch with Washington's win over Oregon?
Caleb Williams entered the 2023 college football season as the favorite to win the Heisman Trophy, as the sport's best player. After all, in December 2022 he hoisted the award, and there was no reason he wouldn't be better in 2023. He started strong, but a 1-5 finish to his season drowned out any chance for a repeat.
This year's Heisman race is now between two quarterbacks after the Pac-12 Championship Game. Michael Penix Jr from Washington, and Jayden Daniels from LSU.
Daniels is the favorite after Penix outdueled Bo Nix and Oregon in the conference title bout, but did the Huskies quarterback do enough to overtake him?
Can Michael Penix Jr. overtake Jayden Daniels for Heisman after Pac-12 Championship win?
Penix played a large role in leading Washington to a 13-0 record, Pac-12 championship, and an almost certain spot in the College Football Playoff. He completed 65.9% of his passes for 4,218 yards, 33 touchdowns and only nine interceptions. Furthermore, he was 5-0 on the season playing against Top 25 teams, averaging 274.2 yards per game and throwing 11 touchdowns to three interceptions in those games.
LSU's season as a team doesn't measure up to Washington's, but the Tigers still finished a respectable 9-3 in college football's most difficult conference. Daniels put up wild numbers, throwing for 3,812 yards and 40 touchdowns with just four interceptions while completing 72.2% of his passes. He also rushed for 1,134 yards and 10 more scores as well.
While LSU went just 1-3 against Top 25 competitions, Daniels still shined, throwing for 309.5 yards and rushing for 114 yards per game while totaling 13 touchdowns and only two interceptions.
On the season Penix had a passer rating of 161.4 and a QBR of 83.3. Daniels ended the season with a passer rating of 208.0 and a QBR of 95.6. Penix did have a great game to win the Pac-12 for Washington (319 yards, a touchdown, and an interception), but I don't think it will be a crowning game for the Heisman voters.
That will be Jayden Daniels's Nov. 11 game against Florida, which the Tigers won 52-35. In the victory, Daniels threw for 372 yards, three touchdowns, and no interceptions while also notching 12 carries that game for 234 yards and two touchdowns.
We will find out on Dec. 9. Whether it is Penix or Daniels, there's no denying that both young men should be proud of the historic seasons they've had for their universities. As things stand, though, Daniels should ultimately be the one hoisting the trophy.