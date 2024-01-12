Could Russell Wilson, Pete Carroll eye a next stop together?
We've seen Russell Wilson and Pete Carroll do great things together during their time with the Seattle Seahawks. Given their futures with their respective franchises looking murky, could they be eyeing a reunion?
By Lior Lampert
After 14 illustrious seasons as the head coach of the Seattle Seahawks, Pete Carroll will be “evolving” into an advisory role with the franchise.
It is a shocking decision from the winningest head coach in Seahawks history, who is “open to everything,” when it comes to being a head coach elsewhere. After formally announcing his role shift, Carroll visited Legion Sports Bar in Bellevue, Washington, where many of his former and current players met to commemorate his time as their head coach, including a surprising appearance from Russell Wilson.
This is the first time Wilson is reuniting with his former teammates from Seattle since being traded to the Denver Broncos in 2022 for a massive haul of draft picks, per Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times. The timing is noteworthy, with Carroll now out as the head coach of the Seahawks and Wilson’s future with the Broncos looking murky, at best, after the team benched him for the final two games of 2023 in favor of Jarrett Stidham.
Wilson and Carroll spent 10 seasons together as an elite quarterback and head coaching duo for the Seahawks. In that span, both enjoyed the greatest success of their NFL careers, including a Super Bowl victory in 2013. Under Carroll’s watch in Seattle, Wilson made nine Pro Bowl appearances, guiding the Seahawks to double-digit victories in eight of his 10 seasons as the team’s franchise quarterback before the legendary duo split up.
Russell Wilson and Pete Carroll eyeing a reunion?
Given their track record of sustained success together and how they’ve fared since parting ways, could a reunion be on the horizon with both Wilson and Carroll on the outs with their respective franchises? At 72 years of age, it may be difficult for Carroll to continue coaching from a physical standpoint, let alone trying to mesh with a new franchise quarterback.
If Carroll is seriously open to continuing coaching, joining forces with Wilson makes sense. Wilson could also benefit from a change of scenery while syncing up with his former coach.