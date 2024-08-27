Courtney Williams' playmaking has been huge for the Minnesota Lynx
By Nick Andre
The Minnesota Lynx have emerged as one of the top contenders in the WNBA. The journey has been magnificent to watch as they to build a roster that can contribute to winning. The Lynx’s All-Star, Napheesa Collier, has taken her game to new heights, placing herself in the MVP conversation. But a great star always needs a great supporting cast surrounding them to succeed.
The offseason was a busy one for the Lynx. They knew they had a bright future after beginning the 2023 season 0-6 before finding a way to land a playoff spot. The question was how could Minnesota capitalize off their momentum?
One of the biggest offseason acquisitions was veteran guard Courtney Williams. Throughout the course of her career, Williams has gained her respect as an offensive force in the WNBA. She thrives in the mid-range as it only takes a few dribbles off a ball screen to elevate on her shot. Williams played huge roles for playoff teams like the Connecticut Sun and Chicago Sky.
In her first season with the Lynx, Williams has been nothing short of spectacular. Yes, we know that she’s a gifted offensive player. However, what has stood out in Williams’ game this season has been her playmaking. It’s a role that she’s slowly stepped into the past couple of seasons as she shows her unselfishness on the offensive end. Last season, Williams averaged 6.3 assists per game as a member of the Sky. This season, she has continued to run the offense tremendously and it’s led to team success.
The Minnesota Lynx display the best ball movement in the WNBA. It’s beautiful to watch them get set in their halfcourt offense and swing the basketball around the floor. The Lynx make sure everyone touches the basketball on offense. As a team, they average 23.4 assists per game which is first in the league. The Lynx’s communication and unselfishness play a huge role in their success this season.
As for Williams, she’s been the player who has been driving the ship for Minnesota. Lynx head coach Chery Reeve made an effort to challenge her as the team’s point guard to be the leader on the floor. It’s safe to say that Williams has exceeded expectations as she ranks top 10 in assists with 5.5 and has recorded 5+ assists in 17 games.
Since the Lynx’s season opener against the Seattle Storm, Courtney Williams has shown her connection with her teammates. It is insane to watch the chemistry this team displayed considering this is many player’s first season with the team. Williams has been at her best connecting with Minnesota’s bigs. Not only do they display the versatility of scoring inside but can stretch the floor as well. Williams has been able to connect with her teammates off screen action, whether they roll to the rim or step out and knock down perimeter shots.
Because Courtney Williams has continued to take on the playmaking role, the Lynx have a very good chance of winning the championship this season. The journey won’t be easy as they’ll potentially have to battle through wars with teams like the Las Vegas Aces, New York Liberty, Phoenix Mercury, and others. However, the Lynx have proven to be in the conversation as one of the best in the league.
Williams has been through several playoff battles of her own. She helped the Sun reach the Finals twice in 2019 and 2022. Williams is now in a situation where she has a higher chance of clinching a championship ring. In order to do so, she has to continue to elevate her game as the point guard for the Minnesota Lynx.