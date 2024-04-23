Cowboys are reportedly completely full of it when it comes to Dak Prescott
Recent reporting has told us the Dallas Cowboys are saying one thing but doing another regarding Dak Prescott and his potential contract extension.
By Lior Lampert
The Dallas Cowboys have been lying through their teeth this offseason to its fan base, the media, and most importantly, quarterback Dak Prescott about where the two sides stand in contract talks as the franchise signal-caller enters the final year of his current deal.
Previous reporting from CBS Sports HQ Senior NFL insider Josina Anderson has told us that the Cowboys "intend to work out a contract" for Prescott. However, she noted that "no offer or imminent talks" are on the table, paving the way for the three-time Pro Bowler to hit free agency after the 2024 season.
Dianna Russini of The Athletic further emphasized the lack of progress between the Cowboys and Prescott in her newsletter ($) from Tuesday.
Cowboys are saying one thing but doing another when it comes to Dak Prescott's contract
"The Cowboys' goal was to work on the deal when the season wrapped up," Russini said of the team's desire to sign their quarterback to a contract extension this offseason. "So far, Dallas' only work on Prescott's contract has been converting his $5 million signing bonus into a roster bonus and adding two void years to his deal, clearing $4 million against the 2024 cap," she added.
Russini does note that based on conversations that she's had, the Cowboys "won't let him walk, even if they have to overpay." Again, just how far would the Cowboys be willing to go?
Actions speak louder than words. But in this sense, the scarcity of activity trumps any gossip about the Cowboys wanting to hammer out a long-term pact with Prescott. But until we see Dallas put their money where their mouth is (literally), anything that team owner Jerry Jones or others within the organization have said must be taken with a grain of salt.
To make matters worse, Prescott's recent comment about his contractual standstill with the Cowboys is classic breakup talk, insinuating he is prepared to handle the situation accordingly, regardless of how it plays out. But we've seen this movie between the two sides before, which ended with the franchise quarterback receiving a four-year, $160 million deal.
Not only will the pressure to succeed in the playoffs follow the Cowboys throughout the year, but also the progress in contract talks with Prescott.