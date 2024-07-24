Cowboys are wasting everyone’s time by forcing CeeDee Lamb to sit out training camp
By Lior Lampert
Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, Dallas Cowboys All-Pro wide receiver CeeDee Lamb likely won't be present when the team reports for training camp on Wednesday.
Lamb and Dallas have been in a well-chronicled contractual stalemate this offseason. Now, the former dials up the pressure with his presumed lack of attendance at camp.
The dilemma between Lamb and the Cowboys has dragged on for months. Nonetheless, Schefter's colleague Ed Werder suggests Dallas is merely delaying the inevitable based on "precedent and performance."
Werder cites how the Cowboys have previously been in this position with beloved franchise players -- Ezekiel Elliott and Zack Martin. Ultimately, Dallas gave in to their demands despite them holding out, paving the way for the same to happen with Lamb.
Past behavior is the best indicator of the future. The Cowboys can't outrun how they've conducted business and managed similar situations. Given the outcome of Elliott and Martin's prior negotiations, Lamb gains even more leverage.
Cowboys delaying the inevitable by forcing CeeDee Lamb to sit out training camp
Dallas made Elliott the highest-paid running back in the NFL in 2019 after his holdout, as Werder points out. Then, the award-winning journalist cited the Cowboys restructuring Zack Martin's contract after skipping out on much of training camp last year. The all-world guard is among the richest at his position now.
Entering the final year of his rookie deal, Lamb has a $17.99 million salary for the upcoming campaign. After leading the league in receiving yards (1,749) and establishing himself as one of the best wideouts in football, he's earned a massive payday.
Moreover, so many other receivers have gotten rewarded with lucrative multi-year pacts. What message are the Cowboys sending Lamb by letting this linger into training camp?
Sadly, the Lamb-Cowboys standoff has prompted the 25-year-old pass-catcher to take drastic measures. However, if there's any silver lining, the three-time Pro Bowler should get the money he deserves soon. But it's unfortunate Dallas is burning daylight and propelling the 2020 first-round pick to miss out on valuable practice reps.