Did the refs gift Eagles a Week 9 win? Cowboys fans sure think so
Dallas Cowboys fans are furious over some controversial no-calls in the waning moments of their fourth quarter loss against the Eagles.
By Mark Powell
The Dallas Cowboys fell in a very close game to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday afternoon. With the win, the Eagles now have a solid hold on the NFC East division. Dallas, meanwhile, is focused on the Wild Card spot.
The officiating was a huge storyline late in Week 9's contest, in part thanks to some missed calls -- or in this case flags which were picked up -- which would have gone against the Philadelphia Eagles.
With Dallas driving into the Eagles end, officials called James Bradberry for illegal hands to the face. For some reason, though, the officiating crew opted to change their minds and pick up the fallen yellow laundry. We'll let you decide.
While the Eagles defender did hit a Cowboys wideout in the face at the top of his route, the transgression went uncalled.
On Dallas' final drive, Cowboys fans were incensed once again (along with Dak Prescott) when the Eagles were not called for a hit to the head of the high-priced quarterback. Prescott was on his way down for a critical sack when another Eagles defender hit him in the helmet. Any hit to the head or neck injury is dangerous and ought to be taken seriously by the NFL. However, the fact that Prescott was already falling to the turf played a large role as to why such a decision was never made.
Did refs cost Cowboys a win over the Eagles?
That sack, along with some untimely penalties on the Cowboys and a route run short of the end zone by CeeDee Lamb proved to be all Philadelphia needed to secure victory.
Officiating in the NFL has been under the microscope this season -- as is the case most years. The majority of officials do tremendous work, but in an era where every call can be dissected by the media and fans alike, there are bound to be some errors in critical moments.
Now, even the refs are held accountable.