Best memes and tweets after Cowboys break the bank for Dak Prescott and playoff defeats
By Scott Rogust
The spotlight has been on the Dallas Cowboys throughout the offseason, much like it's only been. But this time, it's because they had to pay two of their top players in wide receiver CeeDee Lamb and quarterback Dak Prescott. The Cowboys managed to get a deal done late with Lamb in training camp to have him end his holdout, but there was uncertainty heading into the regular season with Prescott.
Well, the Cowboys waited until game day to officially beak the internet.
On Sunday, multiple reports indicated that the Cowboys agreed to terms with Prescott on four-year, $240 million contract extension. To put this in perspective, the Cowboys have guaranteed $231 million on the contract, and Prescott will earn $60 million per season.
While this is the state of the quarterback market, NFL fans had fun poking fun at the Cowboys for paying a lucrative contract to Prescott. Why's that? The lack of playoff success.
Social media roasts Cowboys for overpaying Dak Prescott despite lack of playoff success
Let's take a look at some of the reactions on social media fro those who were making fun of the Prescott contract.
While there's no denying that Prescott is a good quarterback, he hasn't been able to get the Cowboys past the Divisional Round. The last time they ddi so was back in the 1995 season. Prescott holds a 2-5 record in the playoff in his career.
Let's take a look at all seven playoff games Prescott played in for the Cowboys.
Year/Round
Result
Dak Prescott Stats
2016 Divisional Round
lost 34-31 to Green Bay Packers
24 completions on 38 attempts, 302 passing yards, 3 TD, 1 INT
2018 Wild Card Round
won 24-22 over Seattle Seahawks
22 completions on 33 attempts, 226 passing yards, 1 TD, 1 INT. 1 rushing TD
2018 Divisional Round
lost 30-22 to Los Angeles Rams
20 completions on 32 attempts, 266 passing yards, 1 TD. 1 rushing TD
2021 Wild Card Round
lost 23-17 to San Francisco 49ers
23 completion on 43 attempts, 254 passing yards, 1 TD, 1 INT. 1 rushing TD
2022 Wild Card Round
won 31-14 over Tampa Bay Buccaneers
25 completions on 33 attempts, 305 passing yards, 4 TD. 1 rushing TD
2022 Divisional Round
lost 19-12 to San Francisco 49ers
23 completions on 37 attempts, 206 passing yards, 1 TD, 2 INT.
2023 Wild Card Round
lost 48-32 to Green Bay Packers
41 completions on 60 attempts, 403 passing yards, 3 TD, 2 INT.
Prescott's only wins came in the Wild Card Round, beating the Seattle Seahawks in 2018 and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2022. Prescott is 0-2 against both the Green Bay Packers and San Francisco 49ers.
The one loss that sticks with all fans, not just the Cowboys fanbase, is last season's 48-32 loss to the Packers. Prescott had an incredible regular season, and he finished the runner-up in NFL MVP Award voting, ultimately losing out to Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson. The Cowboys were the No. 2 seed in the NFC, and it felt as though they could finally go on a run. But then, they were embarrassed at home by the Packers, and it wasn't particularly as close as the score might make it seem.
The Cowboys have faith Prescott can get them to a Super Bowl and win another Lombardi Trophy. But until then, he critics are going to be vocal, especially with the amount of money they are devoting to him.