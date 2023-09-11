Even apart, Cowboys and Brett Maher still haunted by kicking ghosts
By Scott Rogust
The Dallas Cowboys decided they needed a new kicker this offseason, opting to part ways with veteran Brett Maher. In the Wild Card Round, Maher missed four extra points in the team's win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. With that, the Cowboys moved on and settled on Brandon Aubrey to be their new kicker early on in training camp. Aubrey didn't kick in college, as he made the transition to football as part of the USFL. As for Maher, he started the preseason with the Denver Broncos before getting cut, and signing with the Los Angeles Rams.
In Week 1, Maher had some early struggles in his first start with the Rams. Facing off against the Seattle Seahawks, Maher missed his first two field goal attempts, one of which was blocked by defensive lineman Jarran Reed.
Just when Cowboys fans may have breathed a sigh of relief, they watched Aubrey shank an extra point wide left on Sunday night against the New York Giants.
Cowboys kicker Brandon Aubrey and Rams kicker Brett Maher miss early kicks in Week 1
Luckily for both Maher and Aubrey, they settled in after their early misses.
Maher would make his final three field goal attempts in Seattle on Sunday, one of which from 54 yards deep. The Rams would go on to pick up the 30-13 upset win over the Seahawks.
The veteran kicker had to feel extra good on Sunday, after learning that Will Lutz, whom the Broncos traded for that caused Maher to be pushed out the door, missed one of two field goal attempts and one of two extra point attempts. Those missed kicks were a difference maker, as Denver lost 17-16 to the Las Vegas Raiders.
As for Aubrey, he made every kick after his missed extra point. That includes two field goals and two more extra points. The Cowboys entered halftime with a commanding 26-0 lead over the Giants.