Cowboys OC entirely downplays CeeDee Lamb’s absence from offseason workouts
By Lior Lampert
If the Dallas Cowboys aren't worried about All-Pro wide receiver CeeDee Lamb holding out of the team's offseason workout program as he seeks a lucrative long-term contract that will likely reset the market for his position and keep him with the franchise for years to come, then why are we? That is the message offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer delivered during a press conference on Tuesday.
Schottenheimer addressed the media, sounding calm about Lamb's absence and confident that the star receiver will return to the team in due time, pointing out that dialogue between the 2020 first-round pick and Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott remains fluid despite not physically being together.
“It doesn’t matter right now,” Schottenheimer told reporters, h/t Jon Machota of The Athletic. “CeeDee’s [Lamb] a pro. He’s going to know what to do. Again, I know Dak [Prescott] and the guys have some communication with him. We know he’s taking care of business. And when he gets back here, we’ll certainly be able to find ways to get him the ball."
Entering the final year of his rookie deal, Lamb has a fully guaranteed fifth-year option that nets him $17.991 million. But it is doubtful (if not a certainty) that he will not take the field until/if he and the Cowboys find common ground on a new multi-year pact.
After leading the NFL in receptions (135), setting career-highs in receiving yards (1,749) and touchdowns (12) in 2023 and establishing himself as one of the most prolific receivers in the league, Lamb has earned the payday he wants, even if it means having to play a little hardball to get it.
Considering Schottenheimer is the latest member of the Cowboys organization to publicly quell any concerns about Lamb's contractual holdout (Prescott communicated a similar sentiment recently), we should assume a deal gets done sooner rather than later. However, it will be intriguing to see if things don't change by the time training camp rolls around in late July -- then it could get wacky.