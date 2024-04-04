A Cowboys-Broncos trade to fill the Tony Pollard void with high-upside gamble
The Dallas Cowboys still need to address the RB situation. Can the Denver Broncos provide their solution?
The Dallas Cowboys' silent approach to free agency could help down the line, when the likes of Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb are due for extensions. In the meantime, however, it has left the reigning NFC East champs with a rather precarious depth chart at a couple important positions. The easiest to point to is running back.
We are used to Dallas dominating in the trenches and on the ground. Ezekiel Elliott was America's running back for a time, and then the mantle effortlessly shifted to Tony Pollard. Well, now Pollard is on the Tennessee Titans. Rather than netting one of the several high-profile RBs available in the first wave of free agency, the Cowboys sat back and watched as Derrick Henry, Joe Mixon, Josh Jacobs, and Saquon Barkley all signed elsewhere.
Barkley signed with the Eagles, a double-ouch. The Packers landed Jacobs. Remember what happened in the playoffs? In short, the Cowboys need to start thinking about what's next at the RB position. The NFL Draft in a couple weeks is the obvious last resort — we get at least a few rookie breakouts at RB every season, even late in the draft or in undrafted free agency — but Dallas should also carefully consider trades.
One potential target is Denver Broncos RB Javonte Williams. At 23 years old, he is young enough to represent the "future" of the RB position for Dallas, however one defines that in 2024. While the waning value of the RB position could make a trade less likely, if Dallas can find the right combination of upside and value, it's worth a shot.
Cowboys-Broncos trade centered on Javonte Williams
This is only a framework, and it honestly might be too much from Dallas' perspective. It's important to understand the context of Williams' situation — not only in terms of his position, but also his contract and his resumé.
A second-round pick in 2021, Williams burst out of the gate with 1,219 yards from scrimmage and seven touchdowns as a rookie. Then, he missed all but four games in 2022 due to a knee injury. That completely deflated the Williams hype train, not to mention the far less inspiring third season he put together upon his return.
Operating in a fairly even timeshare with the likes of Jaleel McLaughlin and Samaje Perine, Williams managed 1,002 yards from scrimmage and five total touchdowns last season. There's not half bad — and he only fumbled once in 16 games, showcasing excellent ball security.
But, there were underlying concerns. Williams' YPC plummeted to 3.6, which places him in a starkly negative light compared to other top RBs around the league. He struggled to hit gaps at the line of scrimmage and his explosiveness in the open field waned noticeably. It was his first season back from a major knee injury, and at 23 years old, there's still plenty of time for Williams to return to form. That said, we know how fickle the RB position can be, and lower leg injuries are a major drain.
Williams would undoubtedly assume the RB1 mantle in Dallas, demoting Rico Dowdle to a more natural change-of-pace role and removing Deuce Vaughn from a seat of real responsibility. There is major upside, but of course, there is also downside. Williams is in the final year of his contract. He could end up as a rental, and maybe not a great one if last season's production holds.
Is that a risk the explosive Cowboys offense can afford to take? Probably, but it may not be the wisest solution to a pressing issue.