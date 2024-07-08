CeeDee Lamb gets ahead of media ready to ruin camp with contract questions
By Scott Rogust
The Dallas Cowboys are a team of interest heading into the 2024 season. After another playoff disappointment, the Cowboys decided to run it back for the most part, and not bring in major free agents to help increase their odds of contending. But most importantly, they have looming contract questions with quarterback Dak Prescott and wide receiver CeeDee Lamb.
Lamb is entering the final season of his rookie contract and is set to have a massive payday. That's because the wide receiver market exploded this offseason, with Justin Jefferson and A.J. Brown each earning record-breaking contracts. With Lamb not having a new deal yet, he was a no-show for Cowboys' organized team activities and in minicamp.
For the first time this summer, Lamb will be present for reporters and media members at his youth football camp in Round Rock, Texas on July 9. Lamb took to Twitter (or X) to let media members know that he will not answer their questions about his contract status with the Cowboys. Lamb let it be known that his football camp is "about the kids."
CeeDee Lamb lets media members know he won't answer questions about Cowboys contract at Youth Football Camp
Lamb wanted to get ahead of the impending media storm at his youth football camp about the status of his contract negotiations with the Cowboys. Lamb said the focus of the event is about the kids participating in his football camp.
As mentioned earlier, wide receivers have been paid big bucks this offseason, especially the top players at the position. A.J. Brown earned a three-year, $96 million contract from the Philadelphia Eagles, where he will make $32 million per year. Then, there was Justin Jefferson, who received a record-breaking four-year, $140 million contract from the Minnesota Vikings. With that deal, Jefferson is set to have an annual salary of $35 million. Amon-Ra St. Brown is making $30 million per year from the Detroit Lions.
The price tag has increased, and considering Lamb is one of the top receivers in the league, he could get in the Jefferson range.
This past season, Lamb led the league with 135 receptions, while recording 1,749 receiving yards and 12 receiving touchdowns on 181 targets. In his career, Lamb logged 395 receptions for 5,145 yards and 32 touchdowns on 568 targets.
If the Cowboys are unable to sign Lamb, he will undoubtedly do well in free agency. But we don't know if it's going to get to that point.
For those looking for an immediate update on contract negotiations from Lamb himself, there won't be an update. The wide receiver is refusing to answer those questions, as his focus will be on his youth football camp.