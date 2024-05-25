Cowboys connected to former Eagle to address still-pressing need
By Lior Lampert
The Dallas Cowboys lost 2018 first-round draft pick and 27-year-old linebacker Leighton Vander Esch to retirement this offseason. Now, the team must find a way to fill the massive void he fills in the middle of the field and defensive unit.
Yes, Dallas signed former All-Pro Eric Kendricks and spent a third-round selection on rookie Marist Liufau in recent months to combat the absence of Vander Esch. But the former's best days are past him, and the latter was a projected Day 3 draft choice. In other words, it wouldn't hurt to continue addressing the position. So, Bleacher Report's Matt Holder logically labeled a former divisional rival as an offseason move the Cowboys still need to make.
Holder points out linebacker Zach Cunningham, who spent 2023 with the Philadelphia Eagles, as a must-sign player for the Cowboys. He cites the veteran's "history of being a quality run-stopper" as the motive for pairing him with Kendricks.
Cunningham has proven to be a dependable tackler since the Houston Texans took him in the second round of the 2017 draft, leading the NFL in 2020 (164). Moreover, he earned a 70.7 run defense grade from Pro Football Focus for his efforts with the Eagles this past season, showcasing his versatility.
Logging 79 percent of the defensive snaps in the 13 games he played in 2023, Cunningham amassed 85 combined tackles (two for loss), four pass deflections and a fumble recovery. He missed games with hamstring and knee injuries, which could make him more of a bargain for the Cowboys.
Entering his age-30 campaign, Cunningham could be a worthwhile flier for a Dallas franchise with Super Bowl aspirations. He would round out a linebacking corps in need of a steady presence sans Vander Esch.