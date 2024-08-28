Cowboys could take flier on cut first-round bust to replace Da’Ron Bland
By Lior Lampert
Last week, Dallas Cowboys All-Pro cornerback DaRon Bland was diagnosed with a stress fracture in his left foot that requires surgery. Since then, he's undergone a successful procedure, though his recovery timetable ranges from six to eight weeks, per ESPN's Todd Archer.
Losing Bland for an extended period this close to the start of the 2024 NFL regular season is non-optimal. Nevertheless, now's an opportune time for the Cowboys to fill his void, thanks to the league's 53-man roster cutdown deadline.
With teams officially cutting their player pool from 90 to 53, several defensive backs hit waivers or find themselves on the open market. None will be able to replicate Bland's production and impact on the Dallas defense. However, several serviceable contributors recently got cut, giving the Cowboys options to pick from. For example, 2020 No. 9 overall selection C.J. Henderson is a potential alternative after getting released by the Houston Texans on Tuesday.
KRPC 2's Aaron Wilson reported that the Texans terminated Henderson's contract, clearing the runway for the Cowboys to step in.
Henderson has failed to live up to his lofty draft pedigree in his four years as a pro. On top of his struggles transitioning from the collegiate level, he's dealt with various injuries in his young career. Nonetheless, the soon-to-be 26-year-old could benefit from a fresh start in Dallas.
After two subpar campaigns with the Jacksonville Jaguars, Henderson got traded to the Carolina Panthers in 2021. But his second stop didn't go as planned either.
Last season, Henderson produced 39 combined tackles (three for loss), two pass deflections and one sack across 12 games. His 45.4 overall player grade demonstrates his poor efforts, though his 79.2 mark in pass-rush situations is encouraging.
At 6-foot-1, 204 pounds, Henderson has an ideal blend of size, speed and athleticism that's worthy of a flier for the Cowboys. While he wouldn't be anything close to a one-for-one replacement for Bland, his skill set is intriguing.
Bland and fellow star corner Trevon Diggs were presumably going to share the field for the first time since Week 2 of 2023. Alas, the former's foot issue derails their gridiron reunion.