Cowboys: Dak Prescott just proved Mike McCarthy is more expendable than ever
With Dak Prescott calling plays for the Dallas Cowboys' offense, he and Will Grier pretty much made head coach Mike McCarthy even more expendable.
By John Buhler
Dak Prescott called the offensive plays for the Dallas Cowboys instead of Mike McCarthy in America's Team's preseason finale vs. the Las Vegas Raiders on Saturday night.
All we need is for Dan Quinn to run the defense and be the 21st-century version of Chuck Noll, as Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott just made his head coach Mike McCarthy totally expendable.
Yes, Prescott was tasked with calling the plays of McCarthy's newfangled offense for America's Team in their preseason finale vs. the Las Vegas Raiders on Saturday night. All that proceeded to happen was the Cowboys offense put up 31 points and made third-stringer-something Will Grier look like he was still slinging the pill for Dana Holgorsen over at WVU. Oh, what have you done, Coach McCarthy...
If the Cowboys don't play for an NFC Championship, expect for Jerry Jones to make a big change.
Conversely, there has never been a better time to be all-in on them Cowboys than this NFL season.
Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott calls plays in preseason finale Saturday
I kind of low-key love this for so many reasons. One, it further empowers Prescott as a leader and the focal point of this contending team. Two, it gives Grier plenty of good film to show to the rest of the league after not making the 53-man roster in Dallas. Three, it shows how comfortable McCarthy is in his own skin, for better or worse. And four, it gives off the vibe that this team rocks!
Against my better judgment, the Cowboys are my pick to come out of the NFC this year. It has a lot to do with the NFC being down, the Philadelphia Eagles possibly pulling back and the San Francisco 49ers probably being overdue for some absolutely delicious, self-inflicted quarterback nonsense. And that leaves Dallas among a few teams left who could win multiple NFC playoff games this year.
In reality, no, this impromptu decision to let Prescott call the offense will not inevitably cost McCarthy his job. It may actually give Prescott greater ownership of the scheme after moving away from what he had grown accustomed to under former teammate and offensive coordinator Kellen Moore. What will do the Cowboys in this season is more postseason futility. Prescott and McCarthy will be blamed.
As long as Prescott looks as good as Grier running McCarthy's offense, Dallas will be more than fine.