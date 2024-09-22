Cowboys defense gets absolutely torched by ex-NFL DC Rex Ryan
By Kinnu Singh
Heading into their home opener in Week 2, the Dallas Cowboys were hoping to get rid of the bad taste left by their humiliating playoff loss at home against the Green Bay Packers.
Instead, the team’s first home game of the season looked eerily similar to their season-ending loss in the NFC Wild Card Round. The New Orleans Saints came into AT&T Stadium and undressed the Cowboys. Dallas struggled to score on offense, managing just one touchdown and four field goals during the 44-19 loss.
The Cowboys defense was even worse, and the blowout loss stirred concerns regarding the team’s ability to end their 28-year championship drought.
Rex Ryan has no faith in Cowboys defense
On ESPN’s Sunday NFL Countdown, host Mike Greenberg asked former NFL coach Rex Ryan to describe the Cowboys defense in one word before their home tilt against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 3.
“Garbage,” Ryan answered.
When Greenberg asked for two words, Ryan doubled down on his brutal assessment.
“Hot garbage,” Ryan said.
“They had a great week and everyone’s patting them on the back,” Ryan said. “And I’m like, ‘Yeah, alright. We’re going to find out.’ And here’s the thing. … They had no adjustments. I can show you countless times they’d motion and [the Cowboys would] be outflanked or whatever.”
While the Cowboys defense performed well against the Cleveland Browns in Week 1, allowing just 17 points and 230 yards of total offense. Dominance against the struggling Browns offense isn’t necessarily an impressive feat — especially after the Cowboys collapsed in Week 2 against New Orleans.
Saints quarterback Derek Carr was incredibly efficient, completing 11 of just 16 pass attempts for 243 yards with two touchdowns. Along with allowing 15.1 yards per attempt to Carr, Dallas had no answers for Saints running back Alvin Kamara, who shredded the Cowboys defense for four touchdowns.
New Orleans finished with 432 yards of total offense and an average of 7.7 yards per play.
With minimal wide receiver depth behind star CeeDee Lamb and a depleted running back room, the Cowboys offense will need the defense to carry a heavier burden this season. If they don’t play better, head coach Mike McCarthy likely won’t receive an extension after the 2024 regular season, which is the last year of his contract.