Cowboys: Disaster averted with vital pre-Week 1 injury
By Scott Rogust
The Dallas Cowboys are preparing for the 2023 season, in hopes that this is the year that they can finally win the Super Bowl for the first time since 1995. With the team preparing to open up the campaign against the rival New York Giants, the Cowboys received some concerning news on Monday. During practice, starting left guard Tyler Smith left due to what was described as "hamstring discomfort." The fanbase, getting flashbacks of the year prior in which left tackle Tyron Smith suffered a torn left hamstring.
On Tuesday, there was an update regarding the second-year guard's injury.
According to David Moore of the Dallas Morning News, an MRI confirmed that Smith has a hamstring strain. Moore notes that team owner Jerry Jones felt confident that Smith would be able to play in Week 1.
Cowboys: Tyler Smith reportedly suffered hamstring strain
While there is a better idea as to what injury Smith is dealing with, there isn't a confirmation if Smith will be good to go for the season-opener. If not, how much time could he miss? That is the real question for the Cowboys, who don't exactly have the best offensive line depth after the preseason. The Cowboys have two offensive linemen on the injured reserve -- guard Josh Ball with a hip injury and tackle Matt Waletzko with a shoulder injury.
There should be some clarity on Wednesday when the Cowboys return to practice.
Smith filled in for the former eight-time Pro Bowler at left tackle for the majority of the season. He played in 99 percent of the team's offensive snaps in the regular season with 1,144. In that span, he was called for 13 penalties and allowed six sacks, per Pro Football Focus.
The Cowboys offensive line could have their work cut out for them. Not only is Dexter Lawrence lined up on the interior, but edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux is looking to take that next step in his second season. For Dallas fans, there should be a better idea of if Smith will be able to play once we get closer to kickoff on Sunday night.