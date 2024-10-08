Cowboys dodged disaster for once with Marshawn Kneeland injury update
By Kinnu Singh
The Dallas Cowboys were on the brink of falling to a losing record against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday Night Football. Ultimately, the Cowboys managed to persevere. They overcame several weather delays, turnovers, and injuries to pull off a 20-17 victory roughly an hour after midnight at Acrisure Stadium.
Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott had a subpar performance throughout the rainy night, but he matched the depleted Dallas offense down the field on the final drive of the game.
Prescott threw the 4-yard game-winning touchdown to wide receiver Jalen Tolbert on fourth down with 20 seconds left on the clock. The win kept the Cowboys one game behind the Washington Commanders for the NFC East crown, but the road won’t get any easier as injuries continue to mount.
Cowboys expect Marshawn Kneeland to return from injury this season
When Cowboys defensive end Marshawn Kneeland suffered a knee injury during the win over the Steelers, the fear was that he would miss the remainder of the season. Fortunately, the injury isn’t as significant as initially believed.
An MRI revealed that Kneeland sustained a partially lateral meniscus tear, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported. He is scheduled to undergo a scope on Tuesday and should be able to return within four to six weeks.
That would put Kneeland on schedule to return for the Week 12 matchup against the Commanders, who currently lead the NFC East with a 4-1 record.
Dallas selected Kneeland in the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft, and the rookie has impressed through the opening month of the season. Although he has not notched his first career sack, Kneeland has recorded 10 tackles, one tackle for loss and three quarterback hits as a rotational player.
Kneeland was forced into a starting role in Week 5, but he suffered the injury on the fourth play of the Cowboys’ opening defensive possession.
Kneeland’s injury has left Dallas without their top four defensive ends. The Cowboys will face the Detroit Lions in Week 6 without Micah Parsons, DeMarcus Lawrence, Sam Williams and Kneeland.
Without a significant portion of their defensive front, the Cowboys will have to find a way to combat Detroit’s dominant offensive line and dynamic running back tandem of Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery.