Cowboys fans start blaming refs in record time after missed calls vs. Saints
Few fanbases are convinced that NFL refs are against them quite like the Dallas Cowboys. Whether we're talking about a seminal moment like the "Dez Caught It" game or just what generally feels like a multitude of missed calls and swallowed whistles on a week-to-week basis, it's not a stretch to say Cowboys fans are suspicious of some sort of conspiracy.
And those feelings came out early in Week 2 with the New Orleans Saints visiting AT&T Stadium.
In the first quarter with the Cowboys trying to answer an opening touchdown drive from Derek Carr and the Saints, Dak Prescott looked for Rico Dowdle on a wheel route. He put the ball on the money but linebacker Demario Davis was with him tight in coverage and broke up the pass. However, fans were already calling for defensive pass interference on the play as there was premature contact.
That was just the tip of the iceberg as a soon-after play also involving Dowdle that also didn't draw a flag but was exponentially more egregious than a ticky-tack DPI that was missed.
Cowboys fans blame refs early while trailing vs. Saints
It was also Davis who was involved again as well. With Dowdle taking a carry up the middle, the Cowboys running back got pulled on the initial look in a strange direction to stuff a big gain. But the replay then showed why: Davis clobbered Dowdle with a big mitt right in the facemask that was as clear as day — or at least it was clear as day to everyone but the refs as no flag was thrown.
But wait! There's more! CeeDee Lamb had a chance at a big play but was clearly contacted by a Saints defender that interrupted the play. Rather than DPI there, though, the refs threw a flag for holding on the Cowboys offensive line.
Naturally, Cowboys fans came out in droves to talk about getting hosed by the refs. And to be sure, given these calls, there's some merit to that. But it's also not at all the only or even the primary reason that Dallas fell behind 14-3 in the first quarter and eventually 28-13 before the end of the first half.
Saints offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak comes from the Shanahan tree and, put simply, those offenses have given both the Cowboys and new defensive coordinator Mike Zimmer fits for years. So the defense was getting completely torched by Derek Carr, of all people, and the Saints with big chunk plays one after the other.
So yes, the refs aren't helping the Cowboys. But fans, let's take a breath. Throwing a flag when Dallas has the ball isn't going to make the defense more capable of slowing down the Saints, which is the bigger issue at hand.