Sky is falling: Cowboys fans in complete despair after Trevon Diggs injury
Following reports that Trevon Diggs would be out for the rest of the season, Cowboys fans are going through the wringer.
By Kristen Wong
Dallas Cowboys fans have one less thing to look forward to this season: the elite cornerback play of Trevon Diggs.
Diggs, a two-time Pro Bowler who has 18 career interceptions, went down on a 1-on-1 drill on Thursday and exited practice early for an MRI. The tests revealed that Diggs suffered a torn ACL and would be out for the rest of the season, marking the first major injury of Diggs' NFL career.
There is no silver lining to this. One of the Cowboys' biggest defensive playmakers is out after playing two games for the team, and they were two incredible games at that. When targeted in the first two weeks, Diggs allowed a passer rating of 1.0, the lowest rating allowed by qualifying defenders thus far.
Diggs signed a five-year, $97 million extension this past offseason, a justifiable reward for his past years of consistent lockdown coverage in Dallas.
For Cowboys fans who had already booked their ticket to the Super Bowl, Diggs' injury comes as a crushing, devastating blow.
Dallas' secondary remains one of the top units of the league, but man, this has got to hurt. Here are some fans' reactions following the news.
Cowboys fans are on their knees after Trevon Diggs' season-ending injury
How will the Cowboys cope with Diggs out? Cornerbacks Stephon Gilmore, Jourdan Lewis, and DaRon Bland will likely absorb Diggs' snaps; ex-Dolphins CB Noah Igbinoghene may also get increased playing time.
Considering Dallas' depth and talent in the secondary, Diggs' ACL injury may not be considered a total season sinker. It still shoots an arrow into Cowboys fans' hearts and is one of those things you never hope to hear and you would never wish upon your worst enemy. Prayers up for Trevon Diggs.