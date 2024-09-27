Cowboys fans have reason to panic after Micah Parsons carted off late in Week 4
By Kinnu Singh
The Dallas Cowboys entered Thursday Night Football in desperate need of a win. With a third consecutive loss, the Cowboys would sink into the depths of the NFC East.
Given their recent history of success against the New York Giants, the game seemed like the perfect opportunity for Dallas to get back on track. Instead, New York put up a fight. Despite failing to score a touchdown, the Giants managed to score five field goals to keep victory within reach.
Holding onto a 20-15 lead late in the fourth quarter, the Cowboys defense was forced to do something they’ve struggled to do in recent weeks: prevent the opposing offense from scoring.
But during their attempt to not lose the game, the Cowboys may have lost something far greater.
Cowboys star linebacker Micah Parsons was carted back to the locker room after attempting to reach Giants quarterback Daniel Jones on a pass rush.
Parsons initially went into the medical tent, but eventually emerged with his left shoe off. He was then carted to the locker room
Micah Parsons carted off late in Week 4 vs. Giants
