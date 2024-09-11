Cowboys fans should already buckle up for another bumpy next offseason
By Lior Lampert
Based on the Dallas Cowboys' Week 1 performance, you'd think their offseason was a utopia. However, that was far from the case, and it was a turbulent last handful or so months for "America's Team."
Dallas had dragged out, well-chronicled and friction-filled contract negotiations with a couple of their franchise cornerstones -- quarterback Dak Prescott and wide receiver CeeDee Lamb. Ultimately, both sagas ended with the Cowboys giving in to the player's demands, investing over $400 million in the duo.
The Cowboys killed two birds with one stone by ensuring Prescott and Lamb are in Big D for the long haul this summer. Nonetheless, from a financial perspective, their megadeals put the organization in a tricky spot. So, the Dallas faithful should brace themselves for another tumultuous offseason of brimming uneasiness next year.
Perennial Defensive Player of the Year candidate edge rusher Micah Parsons will enter the fifth and final year of his rookie deal in 2025. Chatter concerning his new pact began to surface amid the Prescott/Lamb talks, but the Cowboys prioritized the latter tandem, given the circumstances.
Parsons has consistently expressed confidence and optimism about his future in Dallas. The 25-year-old has consistently echoed he's focused on the things he can control, like making plays and helping his team win games. And by the sound of it, Prescott and Lamb's massive paydays made him feel better regarding the upcoming situation he'll face following the 2024 campaign.
Not only is Parsons' extension looming, but his bookend pass rusher, DeMarcus Lawrence, will be an unrestricted free agent. NFL roster construction is a numbers game, and Dallas will be toeing a fine line with their payroll, meaning retaining both will prove challenging.
While Lawrence isn't the sack artist he once was, he's still a productive player, as demonstrated by his consecutive Pro Bowl nods. The veteran defensive lineman will be 33 next April and presumably seeking to break the bank for what could be the last time.
Not to mention, seasoned wideout Brandin Cooks will hit the open market after this season. He may find himself in a similar position to Lawrence, which could result in Dallas needing a new No. 2 receiver to pair with Lamb.
And lastly, the Cowboys declined to exercise the $22.408 million fifth-year option of third-string quarterback Trey Lance. It was undoubtedly a proper business decision, but they sent a fourth-round pick to the San Francisco 49ers last offseason. Yet, the former No. 3 overall pick could find himself playing elsewhere as soon as 2025 without logging a regular-season (or playoff) snap for Dallas.
Hey, these are all next year's problems, Cowboys Nation. You just went through a rocky offseason -- there's no need to rush into the next one. Dallas dismantled the Cleveland Browns 33-17 on the road to kickoff 2024. Enjoy the win, and take it one week at a time.