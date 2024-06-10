Cowboys fans are turning on Micah Parsons, CeeDee Lamb at the worst time
By John Buhler
Dallas Cowboys fans are becoming increasingly frustrated with the actions put out there by star performers Micah Parsons and CeeDee Lamb. Although Parsons and Lamb may be two of the very best at what they do in the NFL these days, not showing up to voluntary OTAs ahead of a gotta-have-it year for the team is not great. Lamb is even planning to hold out for a new deal later this summer.
You add in a wrinkle of where Parsons says he wants to change the Cowboys' culture, and people are not having it. We now live in a world where star performers, and well-compensated ones at that, are expected to be vocal team leaders. Look. Everybody is different. Not everyone is built for it. However, what has Parsons done at any point of his pro career to suggest that he is going to be a new leader?
With Lamb, Zack Martin, Dak Prescott and Mike McCarthy all on the final years of the contracts, who else is guaranteed to be back with the Cowboys in 2025 besides Parsons? Lamb is on his fifth-year option out of Oklahoma and Parsons is about to entering year four out of Penn State. What we have here is quite the predicament for the Cowboys. They need to pay guys who aren't leadership material.
This is a complete and utter referendum from the top on down. What are The Joneses even doing?
Dallas Cowboys fans are not happy about star performers' big decisions
Lamb may not be as loquacious as Parsons, but keep in mind that he is a receiver. He is not asking for the damn ball every three seconds. While he could be a leader on this team, his position group does not require it. The same principles apply to Parsons. Yes, he may be the best player on their defense, but it is his job to wreak havoc of opposing offenses, and not being the moral support guy for them.
To me, this comes down to empowering Prescott with a new contract and either empowering McCarthy to make a difference, or get a head coach who will push back on Jerry Jones' nonsense. He would rather never win another Super Bowl again than to concede power to a head coach the caliber of Jimmy Johnson or Bill Parcells again. Until Jones is done owning the team, this will be it.
I feel bad for Cowboys fans. Their team always seems to draft mega talents coming out of college. While they usually do flourish at the NFL level, they are either under-coached or placated too much by inconsistent ownership to ever get over the top in the grand scheme of things. Are Parsons and Lamb worth the money they will be hauling in? Yes for Parsons, but Lamb is going to be so grossly overpaid.
Disappointment is the result when overvalued expectations far exceed some not-so-great reality.