Cowboys finally admit their current running back room isn’t enough
The Dallas Cowboys were staring down the idea of having one of the more depleted offenses in the entire league heading into this season. Yes, they have talent, but their running back room is led by Ezekiel Elliott, who hasn't had a good season in two or three years. He's way past the days when he could be a team's workhorse back.
They were also risking not seeing CeeDee Lamb on the field because of a contract dispute, but they have recently resolved that by signing Lamb to a record-breaking extension.
With the wide receiver situation figured out and Lamb set to return to the team shortly, they still have a gaping hole at running back. Their current running back room consists of an overworked Ezekiel Elliott, Rico Dowdle, Royce Freeman, Deuce Vaughn, Malik Davis and Snoop Conner. Two or three of these running backs will be cut by the beginning of the season and Dallas could also enter the open market to add better depth at the position.
Speaking of better depth, Dalvin Cook is still available.
Cowboys flying 4x Pro-Bowler Dalvin Cook in for a visit
Not only is Cook available, but there seems to be mutual interest from the Cowboys and Cook about potentially adding him as one of their running backs.
Cook was recently seen in a video posted to social media and he looks beyond ready for a comeback this season. The former Vikings running back is just two years removed from a 1,100-yard, eight-touchdown season while also being very active in the passing game. He's one of the better running backs over the last ten years and he was quoted saying he feels better right now than he has in years.
Cook may not be the same back that rushed for 1,600 yards and over 15 touchdowns in a single year, but he's certainly better than some of what the Cowboys have on their roster right now.
Dallas can't rely on Elliott to be their bell cow back. He needs to be splitting carries at this point in his career, or else the Cowboys will run his right into the ground. Cook would be the perfect complementary back to play alongside Elliott.
Albeit, this would form one of the older running back duos in the league, but it's what the Cowboys have to do if they want to avoid becoming a one-dimensional offense. These RBs could help take all the pressure of offense off the back of Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb.