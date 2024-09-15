Cowboys get deservedly roasted to a crisp over embarrassing half against Saints
The Dallas Cowboys have led the league in points scored in two of the past three seasons. In last year’s disastrous home playoff loss to the Packers, Mike McCarthy’s club did put 32 points on the board. Of course, half of those (16) came in the final six minutes of the game, and with the team down 48-16.
On Sunday, the Cowboys hosteed the Saints in their first home game of 2024. Derek Carr and company were coming off a 47-10 home win over Carolina. Of course, that was the Panthers. Right?
This week’s first half vs. the Saints looked awfully familiar
After 30 minutes of play vs. New Orleans, McCarthy’s squad found themselves on the very short end of a 35-16 score. That point total by the Saints is pretty significant in terms of Cowboys’ history—it's tied for the most the Cowboys have ever allowed in a first half.
So much for Dallas’ new-look defense under coordinator Mike Zimmer. Yes, the Saints had the ball five times and rolled up 310 yards of total offense. Their touchdown drives covered 80, 70, 70, 70 and 20 yards, respectively. Rashid Shaheed caught a pair of scoring passes, and versatile Alvin Kamara reached the end zone three times.
For some, it was very much a case of deja pew for McCarthy’s club. It certainly brought back unpleasant memories the last time the Cowboys played in front of the home fans.
Think back to the 2023 NFC Wild Card Playoffs, when the upstart Packers were at AT&T Stadium to face the 12-5 NFC East champions. By intermission, Green Bay owned a 27-7 lead over a club that had won its previous 16 homes games. Matt LaFleur’s Packers had rolled up 217 total yards and picked off Cowboys’ quarterback Dak Prescott twice—one for a pick six. The end result was a humbling 48-32 setback.
Yes, it’s just two weeks into the season. Apparently, that 37-20 win at Cleveland seven days ago was indeed fool’s gold, at least when it comes to Zimmer’s defense.