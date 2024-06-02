Cowboys have an option to avoid going into the season reliant on Ezekiel Elliott
By Lior Lampert
For a franchise that has experienced one of the quieter 2024 NFL offseasons, there has been a lot of chatter centered around the Dallas Cowboys. But that's what happens when you're "America's Team."
Dallas' most noteworthy free agency addition has been the reunion with former franchise running back Ezekiel Elliot, who returns to the Cowboys after a one-year hiatus. However, this time, the 2016 first-round pick is no longer in the prime of his career -- he has visibly lost a step or two (or three).
But as things stand, Elliot sits atop the depth chart and is anticipated to be the starting running back for the Cowboys this upcoming season. Moreover, he has minimal competition in the backfield. Veteran journeyman Royce Freeman, undrafted fifth-year tailback Rico Dowdle and 2023 sixth-round pick Deuce Vaughn are the only players standing in the way of Zeke being a three-down workhorse. That is far from an ideal situation for a team with Super Bowl aspirations.
Nevertheless, the Cowboys have an option that could save the team from going into the 2024 campaign reliant on Elliot. Kareem Hunt can be had on the open market, so Dallas could sign him to form a running back by committee.
Cowboys could sign RB Kareem Hunt to avoid going into the season reliant on Ezekiel Elliott
At this stage in his career, Hunt may not be much better than Elliot (if at all). Regardless, he gives the Cowboys an alternative option should Zeke struggle and another reliable pass-catcher/blocker out of the backfield. Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report listed Dallas as one of the two best fits for the former Pro Bowl running back.
Hunt ran for 411 yards and nine touchdowns on 135 carries in 2023, adding 15 receptions for 84 yards. That is nothing to write home about, but he is a serviceable and proven option. The Cowboys could trust him over the alternative non-Elliot options they currently have.
Additionally, it shouldn't cost much to sign Hunt. So it wouldn't hurt for Dallas to take a cheap flier on him and see what happens. Worst-case scenario, they revert to their initial group, with Elliot leading the charge.