6 Cowboys on the hot seat with contender Ravens looming
By Criss Partee
Although the Dallas Cowboys are 1-1 there are already a handful of players (and coaches) that have found their way to the hot seat.
That first loss of the season to New Orleans wasn’t a regular loss, it was an embarrassment. Losing 44-19 is not how anyone imagined the home opener going. So, let’s run that list of Cowboys occupying a hot seat after two weeks.
Dak Prescott
After becoming the highest-paid player in NFL history and its first $60 million man, Dak Prescott will forever be on the hot seat. Through two games this season Prescott has been fairly pedestrian by the numbers. Completing 64.8 percent of his passes. 472 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions.
At 1-1 that isn’t much to write home about especially following Week 2 beat down by the New Orleans Saints. When today’s NFL quarterbacks get those huge contracts, it isn’t only about statistics. It’s also about displaying leadership and managing the team through adversity.
Over the years the word “manager” associated with what QBs do during games has taken on a negative connotation. To call a QB a game manager is almost considered to be on the level of Kendrick Lamar dissing Drake. However, managing the game in all facets and situations is what a quarterback should do.
Micah Parsons
A top-five pass rusher who barely looked like he belonged in the top 50 against the Saints is what has Micah Parsons on the hot seat. He wants (and deserves) a contract extension and by all means will probably get it. Sunday when the Saints marched into AT&T Stadium, Parsons was barely heard from.
Even when Parsons isn’t sacking the QB, he’s usually in the mix like with Week 1 in Cleveland where he only had one sack but hit Deshaun Watson five times. He was getting home albeit a smidge late, but it still impacted the game. Against the Saints Parsons had zero in both categories. It only gets tougher from here with a desperate 0-2 Baltimore Ravens team in town for Week 3.
If Parsons wants to be the highest-paid pass rusher in the NFL, he’s got to get back on track this week against the Ravens. Although it won’t be easy facing the reigning league MVP, Lamar Jackson, it needs to happen soon. Parsons can’t afford to have another ineffective week like he did against New Orleans.
Mike & Mike
Head coach Mike McCarthy and new defensive coordinator Mike Zimmer should both be on the hot seat together after that debacle on Sunday. Dallas can’t run the ball, they can’t finish drives with TDs, the defense can’t stop the run and gave up nothing but TDs to New Orleans. The Saints scored on their first six possessions, all of which were TDs.
Players have to execute but these coaches can’t go blameless in the matter. If players aren’t put in the right spots to succeed, then it’s all for not. Zimmer was supposed to “fix” the run defense and well, we’re still waiting. The defense gave up 4.9 yards per carry to the Browns in Week 1 without Nick Chubb. That carried over to Week 2 where everything fell apart and Alvin Kamara gashed the Cowboys for 5.75 yards per carry.
While Zimmer recently arrived (), this is McCarthy’s fifth year leading America’s Team. He also does not have a contract to speak of after this season. So, that hot seat is quite literal for him as a down year could see McCarthy receive his walking papers at season's end. Without any resemblance of a consistent running game, it’s hard to see McCarthy and the Cowboys getting over the hump.
Brandin Cooks & Jalen Tolbert
These two have to step up and get more involved in the offense. It cannot be all about CeeDee Lamb each week. In two games Cooks has six catches for 59 yards and a TD. In today’s NFL, you need more from your perceived No. 2 option. Tolbert is in his second year now so seeing him step up would take the Cowboys offense to another level. He had six catches against the Saints for 82 yards, but that game was so out of hand it didn’t matter.
With Michael Gallup retiring someone needs to step into that No. 2 receiver slot and make a difference. You’d think it would be the veteran Cooks who would solidify his spot, but it hasn’t happened. Tolbert is a bigger target at 6-foot-1 so don’t be surprised if he takes over that spot sooner than later.