Cowboys injury update: Will Trevon Diggs play on Sunday? Everything to know
Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs left Thursday's practice in crutches, leaving many to wonder if he'll play on Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals.
By Mark Powell
The Dallas Cowboys have been dominant in their first two wins of the season over the New York Giants and New York Jets. Defensively, they haven't missed a beat thanks to a dominant pass rush led by Micah Parsons, and a secondary which is up to par thanks to Trevon Diggs.
However, a mysterious injury suffered by Diggs in Thursday's practice could put the back end of Dallas's defense in jeopardy. Diggs, who has emerged as one of the best defensive backs in football over the past two seasons, left practice in crutches after suffering an injury in 1-on-1 drills.
“Some of you saw him leaving the field so prayers for him; simple as that," quarterback Dak Prescott said.
There isn't much more information available as of this writing.
Will Trevon Diggs play on Sunday for the Dallas Cowboys?
Considering it's already Thursday, Diggs leaving practice on crutches is not a good sign towards him playing this Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals. The good news, of course, is that Dallas is playing a rather soft passing offense in Arizona. Without Kyler Murray, Jonathan Gannon's group is one of the weakest the NFL has to offer, with many suspecting they already have an eye towards next year's draft class, and namely quarterback Caleb Williams.
Joshua Dobbs has stepped in as the starter in Murray's absence, but he's a backup at best for most NFL teams. In Arizona, he has received an opportunity with the Cardinals offense to prove himself. It's a system he's familiar with thanks to offensive coordinator Drew Petzing.
If Diggs is out, expect the Cardinals to put more pressure on the secondary with quick throws, hoping to take advantage of Dallas's unproven defensive backs before the likes of Parsons can make an impact in the backfield.
The Cowboys will still be heavily favored to win, but missing Diggs beyond just this week would put a damper on their NFC chances.