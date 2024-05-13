Cowboys insider gives ominous, worrisome update on former first-round pick
By Lior Lampert
We often act like professional athletes are robots, immune to the outside noise and constantly able to focus on honing their craft and playing a game. That is because we only see them on the court/field. But sometimes, things are going on behind the scenes that social media does not capture, and the latest worrisome update from Dallas Cowboys insider and sports radio host Bryan Broaddus on 2023 first-round Mazi Smith is a reminder of that.
Broaddus recently appeared on YouTube personality Jeff Cavanaugh's channel to discuss the state of the Cowboys, and Smith's name popped up -- which the former made a rather bleak and ominous statement about.
"There should be some concern about Mazi's [Smith] well-being... Well-being is something that people deal with. They deal with having success, maybe not having success, struggling with the pressures of things... there are things of a young player when you deal with the expectations, and then where you're at can be a little rough on players," Broaddus told Cavanaugh regarding where things stand with the soon-to-be second-year defensive tackle as he gears up for the 2024 campaign.
"Are you claiming they're human?" Cavanaugh, who has openly discussed his battle with depression and is an advocate for mental health, light-heartedly questions Broaddus regarding Smith's emotions potentially impacting his on-field performance. "I'm claiming the things that you [Cavanaugh] advocate are prevalent not only in our everyday walk of life but professional athletes' walks of life," the latter replied.
Broaddus was formerly a scout for the Cowboys and is now the host of Love of the Star on 105. 3 The Fan. So, his comments hold weight and must accounted for before casting doubt or pointing fingers at Smith (or anybody).
Whatever Smith may be going through, it is critical to remember that he is still a young man (entering his age-23 season). It can't be easy being chosen by 'America's Team' in the first round and expected to produce for a franchise with Super Bowl aspirations instantly. And we never know what is happening behind closed doors, regardless of how things may appear.
Smith appeared in every game for the Cowboys as a rookie, recording 13 combined tackles (three for loss), three quarterback hits, and a sack while logging a 28 percent defensive snap rate. Despite being on the field and available weekly for his team, his weight and conditioning were talking points in 2023, so he made it a goal to address that to start Dallas' offseason program.
Hopefully, Smith is mentally and physically ready to prove the doubters wrong this upcoming season and remind everyone why he was a Day 1 selection in the first place.