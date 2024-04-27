Cowboys look to familiar face to address RB need after missing out on Day 2 of NFL Draft
Hello darkness, my old friend. The Dallas Cowboys turn to a familiar face as they look to address their need for a running back after missing out on their choice on Day 2 of the 2024 NFL Draft.
By Lior Lampert
After Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones let the entire league know the team wanted to pick Texas Longhorns running back Jonathan Brooks with the No. 56 overall selection of the 2024 NFL Draft, officially tanking their chances of doing so by spoiling it, the team is now reportedly shifting their attention to reconnecting with an old flame to address the position.
The Cowboys and former franchise fan-favorite running back Ezekiel Elliott appear headed toward a reunion, per Todd Archer of ESPN.
Cowboys and Ezekiel Elliott are nearing a reunion after the team missed out on a Day 2 NFL Draft RB prospect
Archer labeled the looming return of Elliott, who spent seven seasons in Dallas from 2016-22, "more and more likely" after the team failed to fill their need for a running back through the first three rounds of this year's draft. But he also expressed that Jones has yet to rule out the possibility of selecting someone on Day 3 of the annual multi-day event.
"First of all, the draft's not over, and that's a thought," Jones said, h/t ESPN. "And it was a long time before a running back was taken in today's draft. But we also are keenly interested in seeing what the future might look like with Zeke [Elliott]," he adds.
These comments from Jones come off the heels of the Cowboys meeting with Elliot and his agent, Rocky Arceneaux, earlier this week, suggesting a deal could be on the horizon.
After being released by the Cowboys last offseason as a cap casualty, Elliott spent the 2023 season with the New England Patriots, leading the team in rushing yards (642) and receptions (51). His efforts garnered the attention of Jones, who conveyed confidence in the three-time Pro Bowler's ability to still operate in a three-down starting role based on what he saw from afar this past year.
"I know this, I saw as recent as the end of the year, I saw Zeke play," Jones stated. "And I will tell you he's good enough to be a starter."
Jones selected Elliott with the fourth overall pick of the 2016 draft and instantly reaped the benefits, with the latter totaling 1,994 yards from scrimmage and 16 touchdowns as a rookie en route to earning an All-Pro nod and tying for third place in the MVP voting ballot, guiding the Cowboys to the top spot in the NFC.
Elliott established himself as one of the premier running backs in football during his time with Dallas before taking a back seat to Tony Pollard in 2022, ultimately leading to his departure. But with the latter now out of town after signing with the Tennessee Titans via free agency this offseason, there is a need for the former to finish what he started with the Cowboys.