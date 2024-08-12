Mike McCarthy admits hard truth about Trey Lance amid Dak Prescott contract dilemma
By Lior Lampert
Three years ago, the San Francisco 49ers mortgaged their future to select North Dakota State quarterback Trey Lance in the 2021 NFL Draft. The decision has aged incredibly poorly, to put it frankly.
Now, Lance finds himself with the Dallas Cowboys. All it took for the Niners to part ways with the former No. 3 overall pick was a fourth-round selection, showing how drastically he's plunged.
If Dallas doesn't resolve their well-chronicled contract negotiations with Pro Bowl signal-caller Dak Prescott, Lance could be thrust into action sooner rather than later. Nonetheless, that sounds like a situation head coach Mike McCarthy would admittedly love to avoid if possible.
Prescott's future with the Cowboys beyond this year is uncertain. Amid the doubt, Lance has received opportunities to establish himself as the eventual long-term successor. Still, McCarthy doesn't seem enamored with what he's seen from the latter thus far.
Following Lance's lackluster preseason debut for Dallas against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, McCarthy acknowledged the 24-year-old has "a lot of work to do."
Mike McCarthy admits Trey Lance isn't ready amid Dak Prescott contract dilemma
McCarthy cited issues with Lance's "footwork" and ability to process the Cowboys' offensive scheme "at a high level." That's not a particularly ringing endorsement, albeit a fair and honest assessment.
Lance hasn't been with the Cowboys for long, though the beat out of Dallas surrounding Lance this offseason has been relatively positive. McCarthy has even praised the fourth-year pro for his reportedly "significant progress." So, his struggles versus the Rams mark a deflating setback.
In the ugly 13-12 loss to the Rams, Lance completed 25 of his 41 passes for 188 scoreless yards. Moreover, he gained 44 yards on six carries, though he took three sacks. His inaccuracy showed as he missed at least a couple of touchdown chances. Additionally, the young dual-threat passer consistently looked uncomfortable in the pocket.
McCarthy's postgame comments and Lance taking a back seat to veteran Cooper Rush in the opening exhibition contest about the backup quarterback situation in Dallas. Even if the contractual impasse with Prescott stalls/escalates drastically, seeing the ex-Niner under center would be stunning.
Should Lance take meaningful snaps for the Cowboys this upcoming season, something went horribly awry. Evidently, he's still a raw prospect and two years away from being two years away.