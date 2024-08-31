Former GM makes the most ridiculous Dak Prescott claim yet
By Lior Lampert
The Dallas Cowboys recently knocked over a massive domino, ending the futile contractual stalemate with All-Pro wide receiver CeeDee Lamb. However, their standoff with quarterback Dak Prescott remains ongoing -- with no end in sight.
Prescott and Cowboys owner/general manager Jerry Jones have exchanged haymakers via the media, indicating the two sides aren't particularly close terms on a new deal. Things have ostensibly reached a boiling point, putting the veteran signal-caller's future in Dallas beyond 2024 in question.
Speaking on Get Up, ESPN's NFL front office insider Mike Tannenbaum presumably thinks Prescott and the Cowboys may never agree on an extension. He even blasphemously declared that the Cowboys having University of Colorado Boulder's Shedeur Sanders under center in 2025 instead of the 31-year-old is more likely.
Tannenbaum boldly yet foolishly stated Sanders has a "better chance" of being Dallas' quarterback in 2025 than Prescott. And that's not even the worst part. He suggested that the Cowboys could trade Lamb, their superstar wideout that they literally just rewarded with a massive payday, to make it happen.
Former NFL GM Mike Tannenbaum says Shedeur Sanders is more likely Cowboys QB than Dak Prescott in 2025
"They can trade multiple first-round picks and maybe CeeDee Lamb," Tannenbaum expressed. Show host Mike Greenberg and ESPN colleagues Dan Graziano and Bart Scott couldn't believe their ears.
"If you're starting over, yes, CeeDee Lamb is expendable," Tannenbaum bafflingly uttered.
And then what, Sanders re-enacts the scene/viral meme from Will Smith's The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, joining a Cowboys offense bereft of talent? What good does it do to mortgage your future for a player if he enters an unfavorable situation? Dallas is in no position to part ways with Lamb, regardless of who does or doesn't throw him the ball.
Considering Tannenbaum is speaking from experience as an ex-high-ranking league brass member, he deserves the benefit of the doubt. His role as the general manager of the New York Jets (2006-12) and executive vice president of football operations (2015-18) are noteworthy. Conversely, you can argue it makes his thought process more perplexing.
Moving on from Prescott for Sanders is one thing, but giving up Lamb and premier draft capital to do it is another. Unless Tannenbaum feels the standout Colorado passer is a transcendent, generational talent, he's speaking out of pocket.