One Cowboys player sees CeeDee Lamb's OTA absence as blessing in disguise
By Lior Lampert
The sense around the Dallas Cowboys suggests the team has no concern about All-Pro wide receiver CeeDee Lamb's absence from organized team activities (OTAs).
While it would be nice for Lamb to partake in offseason workouts with his team, his attendance is not required -- it's voluntary. Once/if his holdout spills into Dallas' mandatory minicamp in early June, there is officially trouble in paradise. Regardless, the situation between the star wideout and the Cowboys is simultaneously creating opportunities for other players on the depth chart to step up.
Cowboys 2022 third-round pick Jalen Tolbert sees Lamb's sabbatical from OTAs as a blessing in disguise, soaking up all the extra reps he can.
"That's my goal, to go out and prove to myself; I am who I said I am," Tolbert stated on Thursday, per ESPN's Todd Archer. "Obviously, you hear that all the time. But just go out there and chase greatness. I have two guys who ride along with me in CeeDee [Lamb] and B. Cooks, and I'm looking forward to following in their footsteps and doing what I can to create value on this team," he added.
Archer ponders whether Tolbert is in a position to be the Cowboys' No. 3 receiver behind Lamb and veteran Brandin Cooks in 2024. Especially considering the team released its third option from last year, Michael Gallup, earlier this offseason.
Dallas hasn't given Tolbert consistent or voluminous usage since selecting him in the 2022 NFL Draft. But they may not have many other options after a quiet offseason. Perhaps his continued development has factored into the front office's decision-making process.
After catching only two passes as a rookie, Tolbert corralled 22 receptions for 268 yards and two touchdowns in 2023. Despite the limited sample size, Cooks is confident his teammate will make a third-year leap based on his view from behind the scenes.
Cooks lauded Tolbert for being "able to talk about a route or the way he's able to tell the quarterback how he sees things." "He's not shy anymore," the former said. "He's ready to go. Whatever the expectation is for him out there, I'm telling you he's going to crush it. He's ready."
Only time will tell whether Tolbert has more in the tank than he's shown in his first two years in the NFL. But considering the latest Lamb contract update, he should continue having ample chances to establish himself as a contributor for the Cowboys.